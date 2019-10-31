A

NCRB Crime in India 2017 report reveals most unsafe places for women

According to recently released NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh tops the chart for the most number of crimes against women, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal. Here is a look at the alarming numbers.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
31st Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
women safety

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released the annual Crime in India Report 2017 on October 28, after a delay of two years.


According to the report, a total of 3,59,849 cases were reported against women in 2017. In comparison, in 2016, 3.38 lakh cases of crime were registered against women, while 3.2 lakh cases were recorded in 2015. The number of cases reported has increased.

 

Looking at state-wise data, Uttar Pradesh has again topped the list with 56,011 cases of crime against women. It is followed by Maharashtra with 31,979 cases and West Bengal at 30,002.


Crimes against women constitute murder, rape, dowry death, suicide abetment, acid attack, cruelty against women and kidnapping. ‘Cruelty by husband or his relatives’ accounts for 27.9 per cent of the crimes against women. Majority of the cases are filed under this IPC section shedding light on the high prevalence of domestic violence in the country. 

‘Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ comprise 21.7 per cent, followed by ‘kidnapping and abduction of women’ with 20.5 per cent and ‘rape’ with 7.0 per cent of reported cases. 

Cases of rape 

A total of 32,559 rapes were reported in 2017 in India. Madhya Pradesh has recorded the highest number of rape cases at 5,562 cases being reported in 2017. Uttar Pradesh is second to MP with in number of cases of rape reported. 

Delhi, which is notorious for safety of women, saw a decline in reporting of rape cases. In 2017, 13,076 were reported, which is the lowest in the last three years. The number of rape cases registered in 2016 was 15,310 and 17,222 in 2015.


 Rape by known persons still constitutes a large percentage of all the cases reported. Out of 32,559 reported cases, in 93.1 percent cases the accused were known to the victims. The report highlights that 16,591 rape cases were reported against family friends, employers, neighbours or other known persons and in 10,553 cases, the accused were friends, online friends, live-in partners or separated husbands of the victims. 

 

Out of 5562 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, 97.5 per cent were  committed by known persons. Rajasthan with 3,305 cases, in which 87.9 percent of the perpetrators were known to the victim. In Maharashtra, 98.1 percent rape cases were against friends, associates or relatives.

 

Based on state-wise data, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura can be seen as moderately safer than other states as they recorded the lowest number of cases. 



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Visualising women safety in 2019: how India can do better

Also Read

Five laws every woman must be aware of





  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How a housewife built a Rs 10 Cr business from an investment of Rs 50,000

Ramarko Sengupta

How these women on TikTok are using 15 seconds to build successful careers and make money

Tanvi Dubey

This woman quit her job against her family’s wishes and built a multi-crore business

Ramarko Sengupta

10 inspiring quotes by author and philanthropist Sudha Murty for a new perspective on life

Sasha R
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata joins Instagram; Inside story of Snapdeal turnaround
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

IBM signs MoU with Odisha Government to introduce STEM for Girls

Rekha Balakrishnan

Billie's viral ad is encouraging women to grow their 'moustaches' this Movember

Nirandhi Gowthaman

How this canine behaviourist has changed the lives of thousands of dogs and humans

Tanvi Dubey

From Priyanka Chopra to Taapsee Pannu, how Bollywood A-listers have embraced real-life characters

Rekha Balakrishnan

How this homemaker-turned-entrepreneur from Delhi is helping women restart their careers

Sasha R

Facebook to use tech to make the platform safe and a more welcoming place for women

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore