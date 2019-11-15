TiE Global launches TiE Women; raises $70,000 during event

The initiative aims to “Embrace, Engage, Empower” women entrepreneurs across the globe.

By Rekha Balakrishnan
15th Nov 2019
In what can be called a fillip for women entrepreneurs, TiE Global, a not-for-profit organisation, announced the launch of TiE Women across its 61 chapters globally.


The initiative kick-started with a fundraise of $70,000 contributed by TiE Charter Members during the two-day event in New Delhi.


Launching the initiative, Nitin Rai, Chairperson, TiE Global noted, "I’m excited to see the launch of TiE Women. Women represent the greatest opportunity for our ecosystem to make a huge impact, globally. 50-50 gender parity will be the norm in the TiE Global ecosystem and not the exception".

The vision and goal of TiE Women is to “Embrace.Engage.Empower” women entrepreneurs across the globe – irrespective of the size, origin, interests, standing, and background, of the enterprise. This will be done through sustainable and easy-to-adopt programming that will track the entire entrepreneurial journey with measurable metrics.


Hemalatha Annamalai

Hemalatha Annamalai, Founder, Ampere Vehicles Ltd., and President TiE Coimbatore, will be the Chair for TiE Women.


Highlighting the need for the programme, she said, “We need to empower women by providing them a safe space. This will allow them to develop skills and knowledge while mentoring them to systematically change the trajectories of their businesses leading to job creation”.

She also added that the programme will culminate in an annual mega event where these women will showcase their successes and get access to funds, scholarships, accelerators, and more!


Commenting at the launch, Dharti Desai, Vice President, TiE New York, and Vice-Chair TiE Women stated: “We are leveraging our global footprints and building upon the rich ethos of TiE. The foundation of its values and beliefs are well understood globally, and the visible outcomes are constantly evolving. We would now like to encourage more women to participate in this process with measurable metrics and due governance”.


TiE Women’s programme approach will build upon best practices from local chapters’ women-centric initiatives. This will specifically result in capacity building, increased networking, knowledge-sharing and visibility; and a ‘safe space’ for women entrepreneurs to learn without inhibitions and judgment. This will also maximise the potential of women business leaders to receive funding to grow their enterprises.


Through TiE Women, the focus will be to bring more women to take up entrepreneurship. The programme will mentor women entrepreneurs about funding, scaling the business, etc. Apart from the leadership, the programme is also supported by Charter Members from multiple chapters.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

