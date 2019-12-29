With 2020 just around the corner, as you sit back and reflect upon the year gone by and set new goals for yourself and promises, it is important to remember that self-acceptance and love are the keys to success.





If you don’t accept yourself no one else is going to either. So, embrace yourself as you are with your whole heart, and believe in yourself and your abilities to reach out for the stars.





If what you want is enough and believe in yourself, then no one can stop you. Here are some inspirational quotes that remind us why it's important to love ourselves if we want to succeed in everything that we do.





Here are 12 inspirational quotes from women who inspire:





“My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent.” –Ruth Bader Ginsburg









“Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do.” –Brené Brown, author





"When people undermine your dreams, predict your doom, or criticise, you remember they're telling you their story, not yours." -Cynthia Occelli, author





“It is confidence in our bodies, minds, and spirits that allows us to keep looking for new adventures.” –Oprah Winfrey, actor, talk show host, television producer













"You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world's problems at once but, don't ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that, courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own." -Michelle Obama, author, Former First Lady





“Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world.” – Lucille Ball, American actor, comedian, model









“If you’re presenting yourself with confidence, you can pull off pretty much anything.” –Katy Perry, singer





“Go find your joy. It's what you're going to remember in the end." - Sandra Bullock, actor





“We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes -- understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success.”—Ariana Huffington, author, businesswoman





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)







