'A lot has happened, but nothing has been done as yet': Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate change activist from Sweden was speaking at the annual meeting of the World Economic Meeting.

By Press Trust of India
21st Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Young climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said a lot has happened since her campaign caught eyes of the world but "nothing has been done" actually to save the planet.


"In one aspect, lots has happened since last year. The mass mobilisation of young people around the world has put climate at the top of the agenda," the 17-year old campaigner from Sweden said here at the WEF Annual Meeting.


"People are more generally aware now. The climate and the environment is a hot topic. But - and it's a big but: From another perspective, pretty much nothing has been done," she said.


Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg in Stockholm, Sweden

It is just the "very beginning" and a lot needs to be done given the ever increasing greenhouse gas emissions, she said.


Thunberg also said she can't complain about not being heard as she is a person who is being heard all the time, drawing applause from the audience.


Thunberg and a panel of other young activists were speaking at a panel about how their efforts to improve the world can achieve the desired results.


The participants included Salvador G mez-Col n, who raised funds and awareness after Hurricane Mar a devastated his native Puerto Rico in 2017.


Natasha Mwansa, from Zambia who campaigns for girls' and women's rights, and Autumn Peltier, Chief Water Commissioner for the Anishinabek Nation of indigenous people in Canada, were also present.


In 2018, Greta began protesting outside the Swedish parliament during school hours with a sign painted with the words, Skolstrejk for Klimatet ( School Strike for Climate ). Greta has continued to strike every Friday, inspiring hundreds of thousands of children worldwide to follow her example.

Also Read

12 motivational quotes by Greta Thunberg that will inspire you to change for the planet



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Use WhatsApp to earn lakhs: these women entrepreneurs show you how

Rekha Balakrishnan

How these women entrepreneurs started up small and are now earning in crores

Rekha Balakrishnan

This woman entrepreneur started up at the age of 25 with Rs 5k, clocks Rs 1 Cr turnover in 2 years

Rekha Balakrishnan

Bullied at her workplace and forced to quit, this woman entrepreneur decided to start up in the food sector

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The next unicorn founder is not Vijay Shekhar Sharma but Vijaya Shekhar Sharma: Anisha Singh, Founder, MyDala

Sindhu Kashyaap

Katerina Sakellaropoulou is Greece’s first female President

Press Trust of India

Rise Above with HerStory: A bold, new theme that celebrates women heroes

Team YS

With Maaté, Priyanka Raina brings an all-natural approach to baby care

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet Ageerika Hari, whose jewellery brand Vaitaanika has a 'one piece, one design' policy

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Priyanka Chopra speaks on poverty, climate crisis, women’s role in society, and more at Davos 2020

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore