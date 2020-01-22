Priyanka Chopra speaks on poverty, climate crisis, women’s role in society, and more at Davos 2020

Global icon Priyanka Chopra participated in a fireside chat with Maria Forbes at the World Economic Forum’s annual event in Davos, Switzerland on January 22. The actress and activist used the platform to shed light on several issues such as global poverty, climate crisis, women’s role in society, achieving the UN's sustainability goals and gender equality.





In the event attended by prominent figures like Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and billionaires and business personalities, the UN Goodwill Ambassador urged world leaders and billionaires to take efforts to end extreme poverty.





Speaking about poverty and the role of philanthropy, she said, “Growing up in a country like India, you see wealth and poverty live together in such a symbiotic way… seeing that you become desensitised to it.” She added that as she started becoming a familiar public figure, she “understood the power of influence” and the need for keeping the conversation going on important topics.





Priyanka is also the ambassador for Global Citizen, which in collaboration with consulting firm Teneo, is leading the Global Goal Live campaign. The campaign urges billionaires to address the inequality gap between the world’s wealthiest and poorest countries. The campaign was endorsed by all 193 member states of the United Nations in 2015.





The actress also spoke on the climate crisis and women’s rights, when asked why she wants to be a part of change.





“I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”

In a conversation that addressed an array of issues facing the world, she also spoke on women’s role in the rapidly moving world. “Women aligning with women is the biggest reason our voices are being heard. And technology really helps because we finally have a direct way to talk to each other without men mediating in between and editing our voices,” she said.





She also highlighted the power of youth in instituting change, by providing the example of young girls in India.





“We have this incredible young generation and you can see that with everything that is happening in India right now. One of the youngest countries in the world, about 60 per cent of the population being under the age of 35, coming on to the streets and demanding a change and that comes from empowering our own girls. I am inspired by those girls,” she said at the end of the chat.





On her Instagram handle, Priyanka also shared a picture with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an economist and international development expert who was also a part of the panel Priyanka participated on the lines of the Summit in Davos.





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)























