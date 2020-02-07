NASA astronaut Christina Koch shatters record for longest stay in space by a female astronaut

After spending 328 days on the ISS and being part of the first all-female spacewalk, the NASA astronaut returned to Earth safely on February 6.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
7th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to earth after a recording breaking stay in space. She now has the record for longest continuous spaceflight record for female astronauts in space after spending 328 days on the International Space Station. 


nasa astronaut Christina Koch

NASA astronaut Christina Koch being lifted out of the Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan. (Image credits: NASA)

Christina stated the return trip to Earth on from the ISS early on 6 February, along with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov. The trio had a safe landing in Kazakhstan. 


She is second only to NASA astronaut Scott Kelly who holds the record for longest time in space by a NASA astronaut. Scott spent 340 days in space. She has officially overtaken fellow US astronaut Peggy Whitson’s record of 289 days in space. 


While on the mission, Christina also set the record for being part of the first all-female space walk. Christina and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir conducted the first space walk in October last year and did two more all-women spacewalks after that.


Speaking from the ISS last week, she said, “We caught each other’s eye and we knew that we were really honoured with this opportunity to inspire so many, and just hearing our voices talk to Mission Control, knowing two female voices had never been on the loops, solving those problems together outside – it was a really special feeling.” She was part of six spacewalks in total. 


After blasting off from Earth on March 14 last year, her mission saw her make 5,248 orbits of the Earth, witnessing 16 sunrises and sunsets every day, and travel 223 million km.


After the medical checks, Christina will take part in NASA research about long-duration spaceflight that will pave the way for trips further out into the solar system, including the Moon and Mars under the agency’s Artemis program.

 

The 41-year-old Michigan-born engineer is an expert in space science instrument development and in engineering in remote scientific locations including Antarctica and Alaska. During the mission, her research indcluded growing protein crystals for potential use as treatments for Alzheimer’s and Parkinsons.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Finally, NASA's first all-female spacewalk to happen this Friday



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur started up with savings from internships at 18, hopes to clock revenue of Rs 8 Cr

Nirandhi Gowthaman

From a 300 sq ft experimental kitchen, how this woman entrepreneur built a Rs 35 Cr bakery business

Sutrishna Ghosh

This woman entrepreneur started up at 50 with a chemical formula stored in her father’s vault

Vishal Krishna

How an idea to introduce STEM to her daughter led this ad professional to start The Pretty Geeky

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Decoding product roadmaps: What led to Ezetap's pivot
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This woman entrepreneur started up with savings from internships at 18, hopes to clock revenue of Rs 8 Cr

Nirandhi Gowthaman

[Woman in Tech] My biggest learning is the art of influencing without authority: Jaya Jagadish, AMD

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the 5 women featured in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Dancer, choreographer, actor, and entrepreneur – why Shakti Mohan is always in the spotlight

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Ramya Krishnan, Samantha Prabhu, Khushbu, and other celebs recreate Raja Ravi Varma's iconic paintings

Rekha Balakrishnan

From a 300 sq ft experimental kitchen, how this woman entrepreneur built a Rs 35 Cr bakery business

Sutrishna Ghosh

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore