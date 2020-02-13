These 5 women-led jewellery startups sell affordable options under Rs 1k

A girl can never have enough jewellery. And these five women-led startups offer beautiful, affordable options that make jewellery shopping easy on the pocket.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
13th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The jewellery industry in India is teeming with several players, including established businesses, smaller stores, and new startups. 


In recent years, several new players have entered the market and are targeting a new market: young people looking for cheaper options. This has led to the emergence of startups that offer fashion jewellery that’s affordable and on-trend.


As Valentine’s Day approaches, sales of chocolates, flowers, and jewellery are expected to rise.


These women-led startups offering jewellery and accessories priced under Rs 1,000 are the perfect destination for low-cost and beautiful gifting.


women led jewellery startups

L-R: Paulami Saha, Jagrati Shringi, Anjali Singh, Suchi Pandya, Monica Pal Sood.


Paulami Saha - PAULAMI

Paulami Saha studied at NIFT Hyderabad and was interested in industrial design. However, she soon ditched that idea to start a jewellery business in 2013. Her differentiator is textile jewellery, and the collection includes neckpieces, earrings, bags, brooches, and more. Based out of New Delhi, PAULAMI’s affordable and unique earrings and brooches can add a tinge of colour and awesomeness to your wardrobe. 


Jagrati Shringi - Voylla

Started in 2012, Voylla blends traditional and modern styles to create jewellery, accessories, and handbags for men and women. The startup claims to add 300-500 new designs to its website every week. On offer is a huge collection of bangles, rings, mangalsutra, necklaces, bracelets, pendants, nose rings, and more. The collections are available online and in retail stores. 


The collections are inspired by cities such as Udaipur, royalties of South India, stepwells of Rajasthan, Flamenco, Himalayan flowers, and more.
Also Read

Escaping the quicksands of biases and negative expectations, Jagrati Shringi has scaled Voylla to its current heights

Anjali Singh - Azilaa

Through Azilaa, Anjali Singh is not only selling jewellery; she aims to create a sustainable source of income for artisans and revive dying arts. The Co-founder and Chief Designer of Azilaa, she designs each piece of her collections, which include a wide range of precious and semi-precious gemstone and sterling silver jewellery

Suchi Pandya - Pipa+Bella

Pipa+Bella offers women curated collections of fashion jewellery at affordable prices. It launches approximately 100 new designs every week. The trademark Karma bangles are very popular. They also have customisation options along with a wide variety of contemporary and chic jewellery options. The new-age, tech-based business has collaborated with Rhea Kapoor for a new collection inspired by her personal style.


Several celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor and rapper Rajakumari, have been spotted sporting jewellery from this new line. 
Also Read

How ‘boss lady’ Rhea Kapoor built a profitable fashion empire with actress Sonam Kapoor

Monika Pal Sood - Youshine

Youshine is a specialty retail fashion jewellery and accessories startup. Started by Monica Pal Sood in 2013, the retail business has points of sale in India’s top five malls. Monica, the Co-founder and Head of Design, started the business from a small kiosk in Delhi and now has several retail stores. Its range of imitation jewellery and accessories are targeted at young, cosmopolitan Indian women looking for trendy yet affordable fashion jewellery and accessories. 



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This 17-year-old has developed an app to spread awareness on India’s rich culture and heritage

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet the 5 women featured in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet Atishi Marlena, the education crusader who won for AAP in the Delhi elections

Rekha Balakrishnan

9-year-old girl in Shillong develops anti-bullying app

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Mumbai's journey from India's financial capital to a bustling startup hub
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

SC rejects Nirbhaya convict Vinay's request to peruse recommendation for rejection of mercy plea

Press Trust of India

Indian women will have to learn from mistakes to win elusive ICC trophy: Diana Edulji

Press Trust of India

On Sarojini Naidu's birthday, here are a few interesting about the 'Nightingale of India'

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Sexual health consultations record 139 percent growth, men account for 46 pc, women 54 pc

Sampath Putrevu

Facebook to provide digital literacy training to 1 lakh women in seven Indian states

Press Trust of India

Nitin Menon only Indian, record six women in ICC match-officials' list for women's T20

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore