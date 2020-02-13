These 5 women-led jewellery startups sell affordable options under Rs 1k

The jewellery industry in India is teeming with several players, including established businesses, smaller stores, and new startups.





In recent years, several new players have entered the market and are targeting a new market: young people looking for cheaper options. This has led to the emergence of startups that offer fashion jewellery that’s affordable and on-trend.





As Valentine’s Day approaches, sales of chocolates, flowers, and jewellery are expected to rise.





These women-led startups offering jewellery and accessories priced under Rs 1,000 are the perfect destination for low-cost and beautiful gifting.





L-R: Paulami Saha, Jagrati Shringi, Anjali Singh, Suchi Pandya, Monica Pal Sood.





Paulami Saha - PAULAMI

Paulami Saha studied at NIFT Hyderabad and was interested in industrial design. However, she soon ditched that idea to start a jewellery business in 2013. Her differentiator is textile jewellery, and the collection includes neckpieces, earrings, bags, brooches, and more. Based out of New Delhi, PAULAMI’s affordable and unique earrings and brooches can add a tinge of colour and awesomeness to your wardrobe.





Jagrati Shringi - Voylla

Started in 2012, Voylla blends traditional and modern styles to create jewellery, accessories, and handbags for men and women. The startup claims to add 300-500 new designs to its website every week. On offer is a huge collection of bangles, rings, mangalsutra, necklaces, bracelets, pendants, nose rings, and more. The collections are available online and in retail stores.





The collections are inspired by cities such as Udaipur, royalties of South India, stepwells of Rajasthan, Flamenco, Himalayan flowers, and more.

Anjali Singh - Azilaa

Through Azilaa, Anjali Singh is not only selling jewellery; she aims to create a sustainable source of income for artisans and revive dying arts. The Co-founder and Chief Designer of Azilaa, she designs each piece of her collections, which include a wide range of precious and semi-precious gemstone and sterling silver jewellery.

Suchi Pandya - Pipa+Bella

Pipa+Bella offers women curated collections of fashion jewellery at affordable prices. It launches approximately 100 new designs every week. The trademark Karma bangles are very popular. They also have customisation options along with a wide variety of contemporary and chic jewellery options. The new-age, tech-based business has collaborated with Rhea Kapoor for a new collection inspired by her personal style.





Several celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor and rapper Rajakumari, have been spotted sporting jewellery from this new line.

Monika Pal Sood - Youshine

Youshine is a specialty retail fashion jewellery and accessories startup. Started by Monica Pal Sood in 2013, the retail business has points of sale in India’s top five malls. Monica, the Co-founder and Head of Design, started the business from a small kiosk in Delhi and now has several retail stores. Its range of imitation jewellery and accessories are targeted at young, cosmopolitan Indian women looking for trendy yet affordable fashion jewellery and accessories.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







