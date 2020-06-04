Former Hotstar executive Ipsita Dasgupta to head Apple India's streaming services

The development comes months after Apple launched its subscription-driven video service, Apple TV+ in India.

By Tenzin Norzom
4th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Global tech giant Apple has appointed Ipsita Dasgupta, as the country manager of India to head its streaming services which include App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and the recently revamped Apple TV+.

Ipsita, the former head of strategy and new ventures at India’s largest OTT platform Hotstar has succeeded Khushboo Ponwar who now heads Apple in Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. An MBA from Harvard Business School, Ipsita brings more than two deccades of experience which include working at corporates like IBM, Cisco, and GE.


Ashish Chowdhary, Managing Director of Apple India, will continue to head sales and devices operations in the country.


Apple India

Ipsita Dasgupta, Country Manager of Apple India

Also Read

Coronavirus: Apple loses trillion-dollar valuation post market crash; China supply chains hit

Also Read

Coronavirus: Apple and Google to partner for contact tracing technology

The development comes months after Apple launched its subscription-driven video service, Apple TV+ in the country.  The OTT platform, a revamped version of the existing Apple TV app, was unveiled at Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino over a year ago and entered India in November 2019 at Rs 99 per month.

Apple TV+ houses content from the iTunes Store, as well as shows from partners, HBO, CBS, Starz, Showtime, MUBI, Eros Now (whose entire library Apple had acquired in 2017), and also pay-TV subscriptions from Spectrum, AT&T, and others.


It is currently looking to acquire licenses for Indian content and expand the streaming service in India.

At the same time, the tech giant has earlier shared its plans to make iPhone XR in India for both domestic market and exports, with investment of Rs 2,000 crore from one of its suppliers, Salcomp, over the next five years to make components at a plant in southern India.


However, following the nationwide lockdown in India since March, leading iPhone’s contract manufacturer paused their production, closing the manufacturing units till April 14.


The COVID-19 outbreak across the world took a deep toll on the iPhone maker’s market valuation. In March, it lost its trillion-dollar valuation and was worth $960 billion.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Healthtech startup Niramai launches home screening service for breast health

Tenzin Norzom

This entrepreneur has built a platform to help women-led small businesses flourish in the digital age

Nirandhi Gowthaman

A promise must be kept: This woman entrepreneur gave 50 employees raises in the time of coronavirus

Rekha Balakrishnan

This woman entrepreneur sells nutritious snacks for Rs 5-10 a piece, and has clocked revenues worth Rs 3.6 Cr

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
Meet the Mumbai-based startup serving Asia’s first plant-based egg
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Healthtech startup Niramai launches home screening service for breast health

Tenzin Norzom

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wins EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award

Rekha Balakrishnan

A salute to the women who are at the forefront during this pandemic

Priya Varadarajan

This psychologist-entrepreneur is on a mission to ensure mental healthcare is accessible to all

Tenzin Norzom

World Environment Day: This entrepreneur duo is promoting sustainability, one box at a time

Nirandhi Gowthaman

World Environment Day: 12-year-old girl's hydroponics kit facilitates urban gardening

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India