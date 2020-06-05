Healthtech startup Niramai launches home screening service for breast health

Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup Niramai Health Analytix, a pioneer in breast health screening, on Friday, has launched home screening service in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.





Post booking an appointment on the Niramai’s website, the startup assures that a female technician will offer the service at the doorstep within 48 hours.





Once the test is conducted privately without physical contact, patients can expect radiologist-certified reports by email within 24 hours of the screening.





Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO, Niramai said, “In recent weeks, there has been a sea-change in the way consumers access various healthcare services, with a growing acceptance of digital and home-based services. And we are launching the home-based services, keeping in mind the importance of routine breast health screening for early detection of abnormalities.”





The startup stated that the newly launched service is aimed at reaching women who want to check their breast health for the first time, are due for an annual preventive check-up, or have observed changes in their breast.





YourStory has learned that the service will be priced more than the in-clinic regular screening set up.





The startup’s patented product Thermalytix uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a high-resolution thermal sensing device, and is a portable, non-invasive, radiation-free, and non-contact solution that measures the temperature of the chest region to detect early-stage breast cancer accurately.





Its cancer screening tool, 'Software with Machine Intelligence for Life Enhancement (SMILE),' has been tested on more than 4,000 women in 12 hospitals, diagnostic centres, and screening camps.





More recently, it has developed an automated COVID-19 screening solution, leveraging its expertise in thermal imaging and AI.





The startup has stated that infrared forehead thermometers, that are currently in use across public places in India, including hospitals and airports to measure the temperature of people, is time-consuming, prone to manual errors, and not ideal for a large population.

The only Indian startup listed in CB Insights’ Top AI 100 startups in the world in 2019, Niramai received $6 million in Series A funding led by Japanese VC firm Dream Incubator, Beenext, and other investors, last year.