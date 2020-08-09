On late Whitney Houston’s birthday, here are 15 inspirational quotes by the legendary singer

Whitney Elizabeth Houston emerged as a powerful and legendary singer and actor in the 1980s. She was 19-years-old when she signed her first record deal with Arista Records. She began singing at church when she was young, and later became a background vocalist in high school.





Since her first studio album, Whitney has become the only artist to have seven consecutive No. 1 singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is also regarded as the most awarded female artist of all time by Guinness World Records with 415 career awards as of 2010. It includes two Emmy Awards, six Grammy Awards, 30 Billboard Music Awards, and 22 American Music Awards.





She also held the all-time record for the most American Music Awards by any female solo artist, and shared the record with Michael Jackson for the most AMAs ever won in a single year with eight wins in 1994.





One of the best-selling recording artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 200 million records worldwide, Whitney remains a legend with her songs and words of wisdom, empowering and inspiring many other African-American artists and people across the world.





Whitney died on February 11, 2012, aged 48, due to drowning caused due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication in Beverly Hills, California.





On the occasion of her birthday, HerStory brings you inspirational quotes by the singer and actor that will empower and inspire you.









“My mother taught me that when you stand in the truth and someone tells a lie about you, don't fight it.”





“When you’re feeling full of doubt and fear has got you in a bind, love will save the day.”





“I believe that children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way. Show them all the beauty they possess inside.”





“Judge not for your flaws, but for your Triumphs!”









“I wish you joy and happiness. But above all this, I wish you love.”





“My mother taught me beauty really lives in places like a smile.”





“You get that love from the people. It lets me know that all the madness I go through, all the stuff that the business has to offer with all its madness; it makes it worthwhile.”





“Let the children's laughter remind us how we used to be.”





“There can be miracles when you believe.”





“What’s in your soul is in your soul.”





“To learn your artistry and to be able to perfect that, is overwhelming. Especially when you are exuding love. The human emotion is a very delicate thing, so you have to be careful about how you present it because it can be kind of scary, or too overwhelming if you’re not careful. So I try to just keep it love.”





“Sometimes you’ll laugh; Sometimes you’ll cry; Life never tells us the when’s or why’s.”