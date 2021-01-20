Priyanka Chopra receives first copy of her memoir; Lilly Singh, Nick Jonas to join book tour

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and Twitter to share a key moment of receiving the first copy of her book, Unfinished: A Memoir, on Wednesday.





The book is set to release on February 9 this year, and Priyanka presented the first copy of her book in a 17-second-long video posted on Instagram.





We Can Be Heroes actor earlier announced the dates for a virtual book tour, which will be joined by author Glennon Doyle, YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, her husband Nick Jonas, and British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.





She said, “It’s a strange time and it’s going to be a strange book tour…I am very excited to share this book and very terrified about it as well.”





Priyanka highlighted that Lilly Singh is the first person of Indian descent to host a late-night talk show on a major American broadcast network. “She is also a dear friend and I can’t wait to discuss all things life with her,” Priyanka wrote.

ALSO READ When life gives you lemons make grape juice then sit back and let people wonder how you did it: Quotes by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 38th Birthday

The soon-to-be-released memoir earlier became number one bestseller on Amazon US within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order.

Explaining the title and intent of writing a memoir, the actor had earlier shared on Instagram, “Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realised that being ‘unfinished’ has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life.”

In what seems to be an eventful year for her, Priyanka-starrer Netflix original The White Tiger is set to release on January 22.