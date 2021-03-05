Women's Day: Passion, current affairs, and social change rules Indian women's Twitter activity

Twitter found that conversations around passion and interest ruled Indian women’s discussions on the microblogging platform. This includes engaging on topics like books, entertainment, technology, fashion, food, and more.





Ahead of International Women’s Day, Twitter India commissioned a research based on a survey of 522,992 tweets by 700 women between January 2019 and February 2021.





Across 19 cities in India, passion and interest (24.9 percent) and current affairs (20.8 percent) ruled the discussions among women. Women have also been keen on capturing celebratory moments (14.5 percent) like personal and professional achievements, communities (11.7 percent) such as women in technology and girl gamers as well as social change (8.7 percent).





While 39 percent of women associated Twitter as a platform providing freedom of expression, a mere 4.2 percent of them used it to share their personal inhibitions and fears.





However, the company stated that tweets around “everyday chatter” garnered the highest engagement in terms of likes and replies per tweet. Such content ranging from lockdown recipes to saree and jhumka made for four percent of the tweets.

While most conversations on communities and social change were driven by women in Bengaluru, those hailing from Chennai led the content in categories of celebratory moments and creative showcases. Guwahati and Delhi led discourses on current affairs.





Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India said such communities and conversations mark the diversity of the service.





“We commissioned this research to build our understanding about women on Twitter and were inspired by the results. The insights show that Twitter is for every woman. Access to a free and open Internet has made it possible for everyone to express themselves freely without barriers. Our goal is to build on this foundation, give people new ways to converse, form communities, and control who can interact with them in a conversation,” he added.





Interestingly, women use the platform while commuting (33 percent), during breakfast (29 percent), and just after waking up (24 percent) and before going to bed (22 percent).