This woman entrepreneur’s startup aims to provide FMCG brands with effective digital sampling solutions

By Rekha Balakrishnan|29th Apr 2021
FreeStand, founded by Sneh Soni, Konark Sharma, and Kavach Chandra, is a B2B SaaS platform that enables FMCG brands to digitise and automate all their product sampling operations.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hailing from an entrepreneurial family, Sneh Soni has always seen her father build several businesses during his career.


Perhaps the entrepreneurial spirit rubbed off on her too. After completing her Bachelor’s in Statistics from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi, she teamed up with Konark Sharma and Kavach Chandra to start FreeStand Sampling Solutions, a B2B SaaS platform that enables FMCG brands to digitise and automate all their product sampling operations.

freestand

The Freestand team

Sneh and Konark met during college to work on a book while Konark and Kavach were classmates pursuing computer science together. Sneh brings in her data analytics expertise while the men contribute their technical knowhow to the business.


Explaining the pain point behind the venture, she says, “We were looking to launch our own D2C FMCG brand and while planning the marketing operations we wanted to highlight the taste as a USP and that is when we realised that there was no effective way to execute a digitised sampling campaign. The manual sampling method didn’t align with our digital-first brand strategy and that is when we started to build for digital sampling. It was much more intuitive for us to build for digital product sampling compared to building an FMCG brand.”


The FreeStand platform enables an FMCG brand to deliver physical product samples to digitally targeted customers at scale. Using its platform, a brand can directly interact with targeted customers, enable a product trial, measure feedback, and drive a purchase decision at scale. 


The startup chose Delhi as its base city, but since the onset of the pandemic, it has been working remotely.


FreeStand serves FMCG enterprises, SMBs, and D2C brands. “Digital sampling is the most effective way to launch a product or to build customer relationships. We have a solution for FMCG products of all shapes and sizes,” Sneh adds.

ALSO READ

This woman entrepreneur’s waste-to-energy startup is churning fuel out of plastic

SaaS for digital sampling

Being a SaaS company for product sampling for a domestic market, Sneh believes FreeStand has no direct competitors but indirectly competes with product discovery platforms and BTL marketing agencies. The startup counts Anmol Industries, Keeros Foods, Soch Foods, Wild Vitamin Drink, Evocus Alkaline Water, etc., among its clients.

“FMCG marketers are the sharpest of any industry considering the impact they have had on the society. To build a marketing software for this industry is both challenging and exciting at the same time,” says Konark Sharma.

Besides investments from friends and family, FreeStand has received a seed grant from MeITY’s Tide 2.0 scheme. This month, it raised a seed round of Rs 1 crore led by SucSEED Indovation Fund. The angel investors who also participated in the round include Dr Krishna Nehra, Surpiya Kumari, and Mamta Nehra. The startup plans to utilise this capital to expand a pan India operational capability.


It is incubated with AIC at Banasthali Vidyapith (WE Invest Accelerator Program), receiving both mentorship and help with fundraising.


Presently, FreeStand is an eight-people team, working with nine FMCG brands across four different categories and has evolved the product with over five iterations. The founders declined to share details of expenses and revenue.

“The new-normal is better suited for digital transformations and digital sampling does take advantage of these tail-winds. Globally, digital sampling has seen a significant increase in venture funding and domestically also there has been greater intent directly from FMCG brands. We believe that digital sampling will be as ubiquitous to FMCG marketing as Television Advertising or Outdoor advertising today,” says Sneh.

She avers that starting and succeeding at building a venture is a very difficult journey to begin with, being a woman does add to the complexity primarily while navigating some male-dominated sectors, but she believes it is both a challenge and an opportunity.   


Going forward, the firm plans to be present across the southeast Asian market before 2022.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur’s startup allows you to order fruits and vegetables online and select at your doorstep

Women on Top: How these women showed India the way in filing patents in global technology

Home chefs cash in as foodies across India acquire a taste for homecooked food amidst pandemic

This 14-year-old has designed an interactive learning programme for infants and toddlers

Daily Capsule
Startups vs COVID-19 second wave
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why a marketing executive and a finance professional started a D2C clean makeup brand

As India fights its second COVID wave, the country’s trans community is caught in a vicious circle

Why these investment bankers decided to build a network for women in finance

How this Kashmiri girl’s candle making business is lighting up the Valley

This femtech startup helps women navigate the triangle of influence: career, relationships, and health

India among six teams to qualify for women's T20 at 2022 CWG