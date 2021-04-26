Call for women entrepreneurs for one-on-one mentorship and masterclasses

By Tenzin Norzom|26th Apr 2021
Industry veterans and seasoned entrepreneurs will help participants address their entrepreneurial challenges and journey through five one-to-one mentoring sessions and two masterclasses by experts on a subject of choice.
Women skilling and employment platform WiT-ACE has partnered with WhatsApp and NITI Aayog’s Woman Entrepreneur Programme (WEP) to introduce StepUp to ScaleUp, an initiative to guide and mentor women entrepreneurs.


It is part of WhatsApp’s effort to amplify women’s success through the campaign — See Us, Hear Us. Having received hundreds of applications so far, the first batch of the programme was kickstarted last week. 


Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, reiterated the company’s commitment to women entrepreneurship in India, and said that the initiative is aimed at creating a conducive environment by facilitating efficient tools and propositions to help women scale their businesses.

“This further reflects our larger vision of strengthening economic growth with financial and digital inclusion. WhatsApp is determined to become a trusted partner for businesses in India and help them thrive to their true potential,” Abhijit added.

Industry veterans and seasoned entrepreneurs will help participants address their entrepreneurial challenges and journey through five one-to-one mentoring sessions and two masterclasses by experts on a subject of their choice. It also offers unique access to influencers from the industry through fortnightly leadership connections. 

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Women skilling and employment platform WiT-ACE raises $1M in seed round led by founders of CitiusTech

Anuranjita Kumar, Founder and CEO of WiT-ACE, said, “The programme’s focus is on giving entrepreneurs the guidance they need to navigate the challenges and hurdles, and help them make the right choices to grow. Physical resources and financial capital are available but mentorship often goes missing.”


While the current programme is accepting participants for future batches, women entrepreneurs enrolled will become part of the WiT-ACE’s alumni community and continue to avail its resources.


Founded in 2018, WiT-ACE is a platform focused on increasing women participation in the STEM workforce. Earlier this month, it secured $1 million as part of its first seed fund led by founders of CitiusTech which will be used for scaling and forging strategic partnerships.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

