The past one-and-a-half-years has not been easy time for any of us. The new normal seems to be continuing into an undetermined future, with most of us confined to working from our homes.

The line between work and life has blurred, and women have been burdened with additional responsibilities. The second wave has also led to lockdowns in various states, and it’s become impossible to step out of our homes, even for a breath of fresh air.

In this scenario, navigating both work, and life after work has become tough. But in order to have some semblance of balance – one has to consciously and judiciously switch off from work every day, to factor in a little of me-time and also time with family.

It may be difficult, but it’s not impossible. Here are some inspirational quotes from women that will inspire to achieve that difficult equation.

“The work-life balance is a harsh reality for so many women, who are forced every day to make impossible choices. Do they take their kids to the doctor...and risk getting fired? Do they work weekends so they can afford to send their kids to better childcare...even though it means even less time with their families? Do they take another shift at work, so they can pay for piano lessons for their kids...even though it means they have to stop volunteering for the PTA? It just shouldn't be this difficult to raise healthy families.” - Michelle Obama

“When I think about work-life balance, I don't imagine it as a perfect day where I got to spend the exact right amount of time having an impact at work and snuggling with my kids at home. I never achieve that. But over the course of a month, or a quarter, or a year, I try to make time for the people and experiences I value.” - Jane Park

“So, find your rhythm, understand what makes you resentful, and protect it. You can’t have everything you want, but you can have the things that really matter to you. And thinking that way empowers you to work really hard for a really long period of time.” - Marissa Mayer

“We think, mistakenly, that success is the result of the amount of time we put in at work, instead of the quality of time we put in.” - Arianna Huffington

"Don't confuse having a career with having a life." – Hilary Clinton

"I've learned that you can't have everything and do everything at the same time." – Oprah Winfrey

"I have so much admiration for women who are mothers, who balance family and work." – Beyonce

"Happiness comes from living as you need to, as you want to. As your inner voice tells you to. Happiness comes from being who you actually are instead of who you think you are supposed to be." -

Shonda Rhimes