POPxo enters beauty segment with makeup collection; eyes Rs 100 Cr revenue run rate in 12 months

Taking its “content-to-commerce” strategy forward, ﻿POPxo﻿, India’s largest digital community of millennial women, has entered the beauty segment with the POPxo Makeup Collection by ﻿MyGlamm﻿.

Both the companies are part of the Good Glamm Group. POPxo was acquired by MyGlamm in August 2020 with its founder, Priyanka Gill, joining its board and team as the Co-founder.

The beauty and skincare industry in India is expected to follow the US trends of growth and reach $28 billion by 2025. According to experts, ecommerce in the beauty segment is still in the nascent stage in India, but with the rise in tech-savvy consumers, it is expected to take a big leap by 2025.

POPxo Makeup Collection by MyGlamm joins the space with a collection featuring 13 specially curated ‘all-in-one’ makeup kits at affordable prices. From nail kits, face kits, face and eye kits, and lip kits - this new collection is designed to cater to every make-up need.

Conceptualised and created by the POPxo Beauty team in close partnership with the MyGlamm New Product Development team - the POPxo Makeup Collection is packaged in quirky, fun, and vibrant hues.

In a quick conversation with HerStory, Priyanka Gill talks about the new launch and outlines her plans for the brand.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

HerStory (HS): Tell us more about POPxo makeup by MyGlamm.

The range

Priyanka Gill (PG): The POPxo makeup range has been designed to be your beauty BFF. It includes a range of highly pigmented, multi-purpose, travel-friendly makeup kits that are meant for your face, eyes, lips, and nails.

Formulated with high-quality ingredients, each kit is designed to cater to a different makeup need. The collection is cruelty-free, paraben-free, vegan-friendly, is made with sustainable paper packaging, and enriched with Vitamin E. The colours in each kit are classic, yet on trend and are crafted to reduce the clutter in your makeup bag and simplify your makeup routine.

The collection features 13 ‘all-in-one’ makeup kits with products available under the price range of Rs 499, making it affordable for a young woman who is always on-the-go.

There are four eyeshadow kits, three mini lip kits, and also mini nail lacquer kits that feature five shades per kit. The face kits and the face and eye kits are multi-functional kits giving you all the essential products you need for your base makeup, perfect to take your look from day to night.

HS: Who is your target audience?

PG: The POPxo makeup collection will help first-time users kickstart their makeup journey with ease. The new range is designed to cater to every make-up need, to take women from their graduation to the first day of their internship and beyond, the POPxo makeup kits will be her Beauty BFF.

We will be targeting the most engaged POPxo audience, between the age group of 16- 27 years, 50 percent of which resides in Tier I and 50 percent in Tier II and III cities.

HS: From content and community to the beauty segment... was this a well-thought out plan?

PG: At POPxo, becoming a content-to-commerce brand has always been our dream, and with this launch, we are making it a reality. As India’s largest content platform for women, we have a unique insight on the beauty problems that women within our community face.

At POPxo, we have always put our user first, and with the launch of #POPxoMakeupKits, we are catering to a real user need for high-quality, fun makeup that’s easy on the pocket.

We have lots of exciting launches planned in the future.

HS: What do you think of the growing number of women looking at quality products online? How do you view competition?

PG: We are part of the Good Glamm Group - South Asia’s largest content-to-commerce company. This places us in a very unique position to scale up really fast. The Indian female user is looking for beauty brands that resonate with her, understand her, and cater to her needs.

HS: You say you are confident that POPxo by MyGlamm will be the fastest beauty brand to hit Rs 100 crore revenue run rate... Can you elaborate?

PG: We have a lot of traffic on POPxo, with over 60 million MAUs and over ​​1.5 billion social media impressions through the content produced and over 200 million engagements across all platforms every month. We are constantly engaging with the user, so we know exactly what they want.

We have Plixxo - India’s largest influencer marketing platform with over 200,000 influencers onboarded. And with MyGlamm’s key expertise in makeup production, supply chain, DTC ecommerce, and distribution footprint, that’s 20,000 strong pan India - we are well placed to make good our claim. In fact, this is the Good Glamm Group playbook. Investors have shown great interest and faith in our strategy - we are confident that we will scale up rapidly.