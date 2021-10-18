Week-long Womennovator Global Summit 2021 kickstarts

Non-profit organisation Gvriksh virtually kickstarted Womennovator Global Summit 2021 and 1000 Women of Asia Award on Monday.

The week-long summit is organised with the support from the Government of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Development Commissioner under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Consulate General of India, Invest India, and AGNI.

The summit, held annually, aims to recognise and acknowledge upcoming women entrepreneurs, influencers, and leaders.

In its seventh edition this year, it brings together senior government officials, celebrities, industrialists, and entrepreneurs including banker Naina Lal Kidwai, scientist and industrialist Swati Piramal, and actor-director Nandita Das, among others.

Tripti Shinghal Somani, Founder of Womennovator said, “The objective of establishing Womennovator is not just to empower the empowered but to go to Tier II and III cities, districts and villages to create opportunities for women by connecting them to our leaders and mentors at Womennovator."

Having virtually incubated 130 women entrepreneurs through a ten-week programme, it focuses on training in digital marketing, branding, opportunities to connect with industry leaders and investors, and product sampling.

The summit claims to recognise more than 1,000 awardees — enterprising women and men who have supported them — from over 100 Tier II and III cities across 20 countries like Bangladesh, Uganda, the Middle East, Australia, Africa, and the US.

They hail from across 90 sectors such as environment, education, hospitality, clean energy, literature, social work, sustainable fashion, technology, jewellery, and healthcare.

The platform offers easy access to opportunities for learning, upskilling, financing, trading, networking to enable women to attain financial freedom and contribute to the country’s real GDP.

As an incubator, its five-year vision is to have at least 1,000 women-led ventures raise equity and debt funding worth at least Rs 50 crore. Womennovator also aims to create business and trading opportunities for emerging enterprises and forge global partnerships to train women.