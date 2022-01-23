India Post’s Republic Day tableau reaffirms commitment towards women’s empowerment

Furthering its commitment towards women’s empowerment, India Post is commemorating the country’s 75th Republic Day with a tableaux, whose theme is India Post: 75 years@Resolve - Women Empowerment.

According to a statement from the Government’s Press Information Bureau, this theme will be celebrated within and through post offices.

Image courtesy: www.pib.gov.in

The tableaux will showcase the following elements:

Front portion

India Post stands as a model employer of women and with its mandate for financial inclusion almost 50 percent account holders of the India Post Payments Bank as well as the Post Office Savings Bank are women. The tableau displays the robust outreach and the modern face of India Post that ties the entire country in one thread and aims to portray its focus on women empowerment through ‘all women post offices’. Divyang-friendly post offices also reiterate its social commitments.

Postwoman

The tableau presents the modern face of India Post featuring a young postwoman with a digital device in one hand and a postman’s bag in the other, thus conveying the message of blending technology with tradition. Beside her is the ubiquitous red-letter box that reflects people’s unabated faith in India Post. Also displayed are India Post Services like speed post, ecommerce, ATM Cards etc. The image of the postwoman is juxtaposed with Harkara on high relief projects, the transition of India Post over the decades.

The two images are set in the foreground of the ubiquitous red-letter box. The recently concluded “75 Lakh Postcards to PM Campaign” is also showcased.

Rear Trailer

Floating post office: The trailer features the Floating Post Office of Srinagar emphasising the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

All-women post-office: The All Women Post Office showcases India Post’s resolve and a step towards gender equality. There are 3D images of the post office counters where women officials are rendering multiple service to the customers such as Aadhar enrolment as well as Postal ATM Counters.

Kolkata GPO: At the rear is the Kolkata GPO; the oldest GPO, a proud witness to the journey of India Post and one of the iconic heritage buildings of India.

The lower part of the trailer: Adorning the tableau, a collage of stamps pertaining to the country’s freedom struggle, digitally printed on khadi and meant to be displayed in different post offices across the country after the Republic Day.

Ground element: However, the uniqueness of the tableaux lies in its foot soldiers who are real-life postmen/postwomen from different parts of India.

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.