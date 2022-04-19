Menu
This Earth Day, National Geographic to launch impact-driven campaign 'One for Change’

By Rekha Balakrishnan|19th Apr 2022
Actor and climate change champion Dia Mirza introduced 10 changemakers featured as part of One for Change in an event held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
National Geographic, on Tuesday, announced the launch of one-of-its-kind initiative titled ‘One for Change’ on Earth Day in an event held in Mumbai.


Through this initiative, National Geographic will showcase a series of short films, spotlighting the exceptional stories of changemakers who have taken extraordinary steps to make our world a better place.

national geographic

Varsha Raikwar, Vani Murthy, Thulasi Gouda and Rukmini Devi Katara

In addition to National Geographic, the entertainment channels at Disney Star will also support the initiative by featuring the films and encouraging millions of its viewers to walk the path of change.


Actor and climate change champion Dia Mirza introduced the changemakers featured in the films during the event and spoke to them about their initiatives and passions, throwing light on their work as agents of climate change.


“We have all grown up reading and watching National Geographic and the one thing I have truly admired about the brand is the ability to inspire people through the most engaging and stimulating of stories. One for Change is indeed a special initiative – with the brand giving its platform to narrate the success stories of individuals who, through their own choices, have contributed significantly towards the betterment of the planet. For someone who believes in the need for climate preservation, it was really encouraging to be the part of such a powerful event that will, hopefully, set course for a sustainability movement with the unique potential it holds to influence a change the world,” said Dia Mirza.


As part of Earth Day special, the One for Change initiative will highlight the inspiring works of 10 changemakers who have each made a path-defining choice a difference.


“Furthering the knowledge and understanding of our world is at the core of National Geographic. Through the years, we have helped our viewers better understand and care about our world, with our thought provoking and fact based narratives. With One for Change, we wanted to uplift and inspire our viewers, through the remarkable stories of incredible individuals, from across the country, who have taken that first step and more, towards loving our planet,” said Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.


“Given the nature and purpose of the initiative, we will have the might of the entire entertainment channels at Disney Star championing the films across our channels and give them the thrust they need to reach out to millions of our audiences. With this, we hope that these stories of passion, triumph, and sheer love for our Mother Earth and its people will ignite a spark and inspire all planet lovers to take that one little step towards building a sustainable and hopeful future for the Earth,” he added.


The 10 changemakers featured in the series are:


Vani Murthy: Known as the Worm Queen, Vani is spreading awareness about the importance of composting.


Purnima Devi Barman: The leader of the Hargila Army, she is working towards the protection of endangered Greater Adjutant Stork.


Tejas Sidnal: An architect who has innovated a unique tile that is made from carbon waste


Venkatesh Charloo: A pioneering marine conservationist, helping in coral restoration in Goa.


Vidyut Mohan: 2020 ‘UNEP Young Champion of the Earth’, Vidyut has created a machine that converts waste farm residue into products of value for farmers


Varsha Raikar: RJ with Radio Bundelkhand who raises awareness against climate change.


Rukmani Katara: CEO of a solar company, igniting a renewable energy revolution in rural India.


Poonam & Aditya Singh: A couple that is rewilding barren land on the outskirts of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve as a buffer between man and animal.


Thulasi Gouda: Padma Shri winner Thulasi Gouda has been preserving forests in her village for 50 years and is called the Living Encyclopedia of the forests.


Sonam Wangchuk: An eco-architect who has pioneered the creation of carbon neutral structures in Ladakh using elements from nature.

Edited by Megha Reddy

