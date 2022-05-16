Menu
NTPC’s Girl Empowerment Mission empowers girls across different project locations in the country

By Rekha Balakrishnan
May 16, 2022, Updated on : Mon May 16 2022 09:26:37 GMT+0000
Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), the flagship CSR initiative of NTPC that is empowering young girls to realise their dreams, has achieved newer heights of success.
NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company, has received accolades for supporting the upliftment of girls, with focus on girl child from the villages around NTPC projects. Further, it is planning to conduct its GEM initiative in about 35 project locations during this year.


NTPC started the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) program back in 2018 and contributed to the empowerment of unfortunate girls in the vicinity of its project locations.

NTPC

NTPC's GEM programme

GEM programme has empowered girls from across the country and made them aware of basic education, health, and self-defence. With this initiative, NTPC aims to help these girls break the glass ceiling and dispel the misconception about female foeticide in rural areas. The initiative has created a space for the children to showcase their talents and capabilities.

 

By 2019, Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) benefitted 2,300 girls across 20 project locations. NTPC oversaw the enrolment of girl students between the ages of 10-12 years from different locations such as Dadri, Korba, Farakka, Sipat, Singrauli, Kawas, Ramagundam, Simhadri, and other project areas. These girl students have gotten exposed to not only academics but also yoga, self-defence, fine arts, and much more. These girls have imbibed a creative mind set and also learnt the importance of team spirit. 

ALSO READ

NTPC hires an all-women engineers batch on Women Equality Day

GEM ensures that the girl child grows into a well-rounded adult; with ample curiosity and quality communication and social skills. Additionally, it motivates the girl child to nurture their creativity, sharpen psychological, social, and emotional growth, and makes learning a lively, engaging, and impactful experience.

 

Since its inception, the company has laid focus on pioneering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices that have had a permanent sustainable impact on the lives of the people. NTPC will continue to spearhead such initiatives and touch the lives of the marginalised people and ensure that they live their lives with dignity.


Last year, NTPC announced the recruitment of its first all-female Engineering Executive Trainees (EETs) to fulfil its vision of having a women-run operation control room at NTPC in future.


Thirty executive trainees out of 50, who were offered the job and joined the company, underwent a customised induction-cum-training programme at NTPC’s Regional Learning Institutes (RLIs) located at Sipat, Vindhyachal, and Simhadri, according to a press statement.

Edited by Megha Reddy

