Sirona launches period tracker on WhatsApp

Feminine hygiene brand Sirona on Wednesday launched a period tracker on WhatsApp.





The WhatsApp Period Tracking tool will help users keep a tab on their periods just by sending a “Hi” to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account, the company says.





According to a press statement, the Period tracker can be used to track three goals, track periods, conceive, and avoid pregnancy. Once the user enters basic details about their periods and last period details, the chatbot will keep a record and share reminders and upcoming cycle dates as per the user’s goal.

Sirona offers a range of feminine hygiene products that solve problems in the period, intimate, and toilet hygiene space.





Deep Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO of Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd said, "Technology has the potential to alter the lives of menstruators, and we are using it to create a better environment and community for them to connect and flourish. We leverage the power of AI and intuitive technology to offer ease of access to our users through WhatsApp which has become an integral part of our lives.”





Commenting on the launch, Ravi Garg, Director, WhatsApp Partnerships- Business Messaging, India, “It is exciting to support building such innovative and impactful use cases on the WhatsApp Business Platform. For our users across the country, WhatsApp remains a simple and reliable safe space for private conversations. We are committed to working with organisations to help leverage the WhatsApp Business Platform in delivering positive health outcomes.”





Sirona also recently launched the Sirona App that offers a complete ecosystem for menstruating women around menstrual health and hygiene. The app offers ecommerce, educational content, community engagement, and an in-built period tracker. The “Sisterhood” community is a safe place for them to discuss matters close to their heart without the fear of being judged.