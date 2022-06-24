Menu
Women lack opportunities to grow, says former Rajasthan CM

By Press Trust of India
June 24, 2022, Updated on : Fri Jun 24 2022 12:50:04 GMT+0000
Women lack opportunities to grow, says former Rajasthan CM
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said women are not getting enough opportunities to grow despite having equal status in society.
Women even today are not getting enough opportunities to grow despite having equal status in society, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday.


Raje was addressing an event organised on the 57th Memorial Day of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya's first chief administrator Jagdamba Saraswati.

"Even today, the difficulties faced by women for taking a lead while at work are not hidden from anyone. Be it any field, women have to go through difficult times," Raje said.

Droupadi Murmu may become India’s first tribal and second woman president

"Women have equal status in society, but even today, our sisters do not get as many opportunities to progress as they should. In these circumstances, no one else, we sisters will make a difference. There is just a need for sisters to raise their voices," she said.


During the COVID-19 pandemic, India lost a major chunk of its woman workforce. This was because many of them had to stay back to take care of their ailing family members and growing kids.

Edited by Suman Singh

