Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Nume Crypto founders Madhumitha and Niveda Harishankar on starting up

By Sindhu Kashyaap
August 29, 2022, Updated on : Mon Aug 29 2022 06:13:57 GMT+0000
Nume Crypto founders Madhumitha Harishankar and Niveda Harishankar weren’t always crypto experts.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

“Neither of us was in this space before. I was working as a software engineer for a few years after my undergrad, and Niveda was working for design and product at Amazon,” says Madhumita Harishankar, CO-founder ﻿Nume Crypto﻿


Adding further she says, “But during my PhD research, I was introduced to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. I realised that there’s so much scope here for financial inclusivity. The tech overcomes many geographic and government regulations, and reduces shortcomings across the world in different regions.” 


This inspired them to start their crypto venture. Niveda left Amazon and returned to India, and teamed up with Madhumitha, who came up with the idea to start Nume Crypto based on the research for her PhD.

“When Madhumita and I were young, we used to talk about whether we would ever want to do a startup, but we were determined that it should come from an idea rather than a startup just for the sake of doing a startup,” Niveda adds. 

At the crux of Nume Crypto's offering is the aim to make cryptocurrency transactions more economical. The platform is building an application to bring crypto to the masses. The protocol is centered around reducing the processing costs.


One of the challenges the crypto industry faces is the growing number of people working in it. The space is rapidly growing as more consumers are taking an interest in understanding cryptocurrencies, leading to a rise in demand. “Just keeping up with the projects and tech in crypto, and the latest protocols to reduce the costs is really challenging,” Madhumitha reveals.

 

With the kind of advisors and investor interest we’ve had, I’ve honestly not felt like a ‘woman leader’. I’ve felt like a leader. Everyone’s really open to having conversations about the startup,” Niveda addresses, “And in India, the crypto space is at its infancy level, and that way everyone’s really interested in what we’re doing.”

“I’ve spent several years in tech, and in some situations in large companies, it is quite common to encounter unconscious bias,” Madhumitha states. “But what I’m finding now as one of the co-founders at Nume Crypto is that there has never been any instance of bias,” she further states. 

For women entrepreneurs and those looking at STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) fields as an opportunity, Niveda feels that taking small steps out of their comfort zone is important. Madhumitha finds that developing thicker skin over time and finding people who encourage women in their work is key. 


One of the challenges is the number of people working in the crypto industry. The space is rapidly growing as more consumers are taking an interest in understanding it, so the demand has risen. “Just keeping up with the projects and tech in crypto, and the latest protocols to reduce the costs is really challenging,” Madhumita reveals.


“The kind of advisors and investor interest we’ve had, I’ve honestly not felt like a ‘woman’ leader. I’ve felt like a leader. Everyone’s really open to having conversations about the startup,” Niveda addresses, adding, “In India, the crypto space is at its infancy level, and that way everyone’s really interested in what we’re doing.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The bittersweet tale of author-poet Toru Dutt: One of the founding figures of Anglo-Indian literature

7 inspirational quotes from Barack Obama that show why we need more feminists like him

How women farmers in Jharkhand’s Torpa Block are witnessing change, one crop at a time

36-24-36 is ideal figure for women, according to a Class 12 CBSE textbook

Daily Capsule
Safer space travel for non-astronauts
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Vaidehi Vaidya on accelerating women’s careers in sports via her venture

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] From being the odd one out to helping people become unique, the story of motivational speaker Priya Kumar

AWS Hero Bhuvaneswari Subramani says companies need to support women to sustain them in the workforce

Decoding SaaS, ecommerce and more with Encubay

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] These women entrepreneurs started up to make every day fine jewellery

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This techie-turned-entrepreneur is building a nutritional startup for women