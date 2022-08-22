10 foods to help you tackle your period better

Periods are the worst monthly rollercoaster of emotions and distress. So, no judgements if you want to tuck away an entire chocolate cake when yours starts. While it definitely tastes amazing and helps lift the mood, the sad news is that it won't help you *actually* feel better.





While you stock up on them chocolates and vino that won’t really help with cramps or any other issues you face. There are a few things if added to your diet can help tide over this time better.





While you continue to binge all the Netflix you can stand, here's a rather easy-to-stock list of things you should stuff in your face to put those cramps in their place.





1. Salmon

High on Vitamin D and Omega-3, oily fish are packed with anti-inflammatory fats. Other fish such as mackerel, trout and sardines are good too. For non-meat eaters, add up on Omega-3s with avocados, eggs, or flaxseeds.





2. Leafy Greens

Tend to feel bloated? Experts suggest sticking with veggies rich in fibre and magnesium. Drink up a green smoothie with kale, spinach or sauté some broccoli to go with a meaty main.





3. Chickpeas

For all those women who suffer from irregular periods, there’s some hope in the kitchen. We suggest making chickpeas or just grab a bowl of good old hummus. The B6 boost will help your progesterone levels.





4. Nuts (Almonds, Pecan, Walnuts)

Snack right. Put this on a sticky note on your refrigerator! Think nuts instead of chips and fries. Allergic to them? Try unsalted popcorn. Surprisingly, this is a great snack to elevate serotonin levels.

(Pic credit: Shutterstock)

5. Bananas

Fruit lovers, rejoice! Another reason to whip up a smoothie or just a simple fruit salad. Bananas, apricots, and even oranges help maintain fluid balance in the body. Bye bye bloating.





6. Oats

Full of fiber, oats or oatmeal keep you full and are a good source of zinc and magnesium. Help relax blood vessels and check serotonin levels with smoothies, cookies or even homemade granola.





7. Dark Chocolate

Intense chocolate cravings are extremely common at this time of the month, but excessive sugar isn't a great idea and may actually make your symptoms worse. Try eating dark chocolate, instead. It's lower in sugar than milk and white chocolate, but will still satisfy your sweet cravings, and as an added bonus, is a rich source of magnesium.





8. Watermelon

Water-rich, this summer fruit helps you stay hydrated and curb those sneaky sugar cravings. For non-melon months, swap this with cucumber. Add them to your meal as a side salad or snack between meals.





9. Lentils

High source of protein, lentils are great replacements for vegetarians. Your bowl of lentil (or even beans) also gives a boost to iron levels. Must-have for those with anaemia issues.





10. Peppermint Tea

Craving a good cup of coffee? Switch to peppermint tea instead. A study suggests it soothes all PMS symptoms. It’s a good cure specifically for hormone-related anxiety, cramps, nausea and diarrhoea. Add a dash of honey for added sweet aftertaste. Not a mint fan? Try a cup of fresh ginger tea.





While we jotted down on additions to your meals, here’s a tiny list that is best avoided to add unnecessary fuel to the symptomatic fire one’s dealing with. This helps in steering clear of acid reflux and stomach upset. Avoid alcohol and the imperative hangover, excessive salty or sweet things--so no chips, junk food or cakes that feel like mood changers but aren’t. Skip all fizzy drinks and caffeine too--they add to headaches and constipation.





While you’re still reading.. keep yourself hydrated - period or not.