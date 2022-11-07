Women must take an active stand for the world’s aspirations towards gender equality and inclusion, which means they must continually make men aware of their contributions on the home front so they are valued.





This was one of the key takeaways from the second roundtable conference, "Connect with Intriqa", held by UAE-based public non-profit NAMA Women Advancement at Sharjah, UAE, as reported by Gulf Today. The discussion was on the topic “Women in the Workplace: Setting a Roadmap for Gender Equality”.





In her welcome remarks, NAMA Director Reem BinKaram commented that there was a long way to go to reach a stage where women were fully and equally included in the economy, and urged for regional and global efforts to make this happen.





“It is important. We do have a lot of efforts happening. This has to be embedded in all public and private (enterprises). We need to shift the mindset and make it happen that (rights and opportunities abound) based on credentials and not by gender,” she said, adding that equal pay for equal work should be the norm over “unfair and unjust payrolls".





The panelists included Paula Newby, Chief Executive of Predixa, an AI-based diagnostics and data-driven analysis growth-strategy advisory company; MBC Group-Employee Engagement manager Bedriya Alsaee; Accenture Middle East-Growth Markets Managing Director Carlina Maran; and, Bee’ah-Civil and Architectural Projects Managing Director Nada Taryam.