[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra

Starting something of her own—Dr Pooja Malhotra always had this dream.

For over a decade, she worked as an anesthesiologist. In 2020, she decided to start up in the apparel space and launched her venture Power Sutra.

The genesis of the brand stemmed from a problem the doctor-turned-entrepreneur had personally faced.

“Whenever I would go to find formal wear, I would face great difficulty because these off-the-rack clothes are not meant for practical bodies,” she shares.

She also noticed that she was not the only one facing this issue.

Through Power Sutra, she aimed to provide customised professional workwear and stray away from the traditional market, which catered only to certain body types.

“When we were making the samples, I realised this gap exists even more in plus sizes. As we go up the size chart, the problem is tactically more,” she says.

The decision to foray into apparel also meant dealing with new challenges and learning on the go. From taking care of the customisation of clothes to promoting the brand, Malhotra had to figure out everything on her own.

Today, Power Sutra offers clothing in sizes ranging from XXS (extra-extra small) to 15XL (extra large). It sells tops, trousers, evening dresses, jumpsuits, and pantsuits, among others.

Reflecting on the initial days, Malhotra shares, “It was not easy for us to convince females that they could give us three sizes or parameters—bust, waist, and hip—and get a customised outfit for themselves.”

Today, Malhotra has come a long way and is no alien to the gender-based biases women face. “We all come across these conscious and unconscious biases, especially when we are going to do something different,” she says.

Maintaining a positive attitude and having a plan always helps, she suggests.

Advising women leaders, Malhotra says, “You should know your goals in life and how you will achieve them. Also, a business cannot be done alone. Always make a team, delegate work to them, mentor them, and try to create a working environment for them, which would help them to give their best.”