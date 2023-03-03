Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra

By Nikita Bameta
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 07:21:36 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra
Founded by Dr Pooja Malhotra in 2020, Power Sutra is an apparel brand that offers customisable workwear for women, catering to all body types.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Starting something of her own—Dr Pooja Malhotra always had this dream. 

For over a decade, she worked as an anesthesiologist. In 2020, she decided to start up in the apparel space and launched her venture Power Sutra. 

The genesis of the brand stemmed from a problem the doctor-turned-entrepreneur had personally faced. 

“Whenever I would go to find formal wear, I would face great difficulty because these off-the-rack clothes are not meant for practical bodies,” she shares. 

She also noticed that she was not the only one facing this issue. 

Through Power Sutra, she aimed to provide customised professional workwear and stray away from the traditional market, which catered only to certain body types. 

“When we were making the samples, I realised this gap exists even more in plus sizes. As we go up the size chart, the problem is tactically more,” she says. 

The decision to foray into apparel also meant dealing with new challenges and learning on the go. From taking care of the customisation of clothes to promoting the brand, Malhotra had to figure out everything on her own. 

Today, Power Sutra offers clothing in sizes ranging from XXS (extra-extra small) to 15XL (extra large). It sells tops, trousers, evening dresses, jumpsuits, and pantsuits, among others. 

Reflecting on the initial days, Malhotra shares, “It was not easy for us to convince females that they could give us three sizes or parameters—bust, waist, and hip—and get a customised outfit for themselves.” 

Today, Malhotra has come a long way and is no alien to the gender-based biases women face. “We all come across these conscious and unconscious biases, especially when we are going to do something different,” she says. 

Maintaining a positive attitude and having a plan always helps, she suggests. 

Advising women leaders, Malhotra says, “You should know your goals in life and how you will achieve them. Also, a business cannot be done alone. Always make a team, delegate work to them, mentor them, and try to create a working environment for them, which would help them to give their best.”

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Open Secret’s Ahana Gautam aims to change India’s snacking habits

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Rukmini Vijayakumar, the dancer who devised her own teaching methodology

12 quotes to remind you to look for happiness when the going gets tough

This woman entrepreneur sells nutritious snacks for Rs 5-10 a piece, and has clocked revenues worth Rs 3.6 Cr

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This woman founder feels networking is the key to tackling all challenges

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Aishwarya Jain is making mental well-being support more accessible and inclusive

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This is how a young woman entrepreneur set up a sexual wellness brand

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Mrittika ‘Mou’ Sarin: The queer screenwriter who picked up the pen to find her identity