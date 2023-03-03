Palak Maheshwari is many things—a photographer, founder, and a professional squash player. But for this founder, the journey to starting up was serendipitous. AN IIM Lucknow graduate, Palak was in fact quite content with her job in MetLife and later at EY.

Her entrepreneurial journey started when she took up photography as a hobby.

“I would always try to taste authentic food to a particular region, whether it was remote parts of India or across the globe and that is how it was called Global Platter,” says Palak in a conversation with HerStory’s 100 Women Leaders. Her side project has today turned into a thriving photography and video content creation business for several D2C brands.

When she started taking photographs, Palak realised she was putting in a lot of work into making the food pictures tempting and interesting. She gradually started self-learning photography, and looking at other photographers. “It is something I still do!” chimes Palak.

With time brands started approaching Palak, with the need for different kinds of photos and video content. “When I started taking on these small projects I realised they were tied up with larger digital marketing agencies. While these agencies have huge retainers, they tied up with creators like me to actually create the content,” explains Palak.

It was then that Palak decided to work with the brands directly. This was in 2021.

It was simple. Food had always attracted her, and it always brought in a plethora of emotions. It was to showcase her love for food that she got into photography. But when that started growing, Palak realised she need to begin with making a few lifestyle and healthier choices and changes to life. It was then that she started looking at Squash.

“Hailing from a stereotypical middle class Indian family, I must say, it took some courage to build the consistency and start a game of Squash. But there is something about the game that kept me centred,” says Palak.

Squash was her way of discovering something new and different. A non-athlete, Palak had gotten into squash as a means of trying something different and unique. “In less than 18 months this has turned me into one of the Top 50 Indian Women Squash players,” says Palak.

However, being a woman photographer was a challenge. Palak says there have been several gender biases. “Women photographers are questioned more and there is a lot of doubt placed on the kind of work that we do,” she says.

She cites an example where when she was explaining the procedures to a client, who in turn, casually suggested that she simply couldn’t have made these decisions.

“How is it assumed that I cannot make my own decisions? While I did say it is a team choice, I also understood the bias,” says Palak.

Advising all women leaders, Palak says don’t make any impulsive decisions. While she did quit her job, it wasn’t a decision taken overnight. She made the choice after she realised she personally could bear the risk, the losses, profits everything.

“Develop a thick skin. I have been in meetings where the client was more interested in my clothes and what I was wearing rather than what I was telling him. He was more on whether I was married, whether western and Indian wear suits me. I was insulted, I was talking work, and he simply didn’t take it seriously. It wasn’t a direct harassment. You have to keep your calm in business,” she advises entrepreneurs.

Palak adds it is important to also think big and take the risk.