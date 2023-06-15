Helpage India report reveals elderly women face neglect, financial insecurity

A new report on senior women in India has revealed that 52% have undergone some form of abuse or another—physical, psychological, and emotional—but only 16% end up reporting it.

To mark ‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’, recognised by the United Nations on June 15, Helpage India released a report titled ‘Women & Ageing: Invisible or Empowered?’ It noted that the ‘unpreparedness and dependency’ of older women with low literacy, low financial security, lack of awareness of redressal mechanisms and beneficial schemes, and lack of employment opportunities and medical cover, has left their population vulnerable to abuse.

A study by the National Statistical Office in 2021 says that while elderly males have outnumbered females in the last two decades, this number will flip by 2031, when senior women will outnumber men.

“It is a stark reality that as they become older, women tend to be neglected and often become invisible. Women aged 60 and above comprise 11% of the total population of women in 2021, and they are likely to go up to 14% by 2031,” said Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India.

“The report shows as—54% of these women are illiterate, 43% of them are widowed, 16% face abuse, 75% do not have any savings, and 66% don’t own assets and feel financially insecure,” he added.

The report, which was put together after sampling 7,911 elderly women across 20 states, two Union Territories and five metropolitan cities, also stated that most elderly women are defined by the traditional roles they play in their families and communities. Their needs are often overlooked and contributions go unrecognised.

It also pointed out the need to create stronger systems in government welfare schemes, priority in pension, healthcare and economic participation programs, special schemes, and redressal mechanisms for elder abuse.

Key findings of the report: