Assam government launches scheme to empower rural women entrepreneurs

The Assam government on Monday approved the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at the cabinet meeting. The initiative is aimed at empowering rural women entrepreneurs.

The scheme, implemented by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), focuses on promoting eligible members of self-help groups (SHGs) as rural women entrepreneurs to foster economic independence.

While appreciating the achievements of women entrepreneurs at the Asomi Saras mela in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on social media platform X, "This is a phenomenal achievement and reflects the potential of our women entrepreneurs. To augment this potential, we are launching the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan where we intend to financially support 40 lakh women members of Self Help Groups."

The scheme will be rolled out in phases. Firstly, the eligible SHG members will be provided Rs 10,000 as entrepreneurship fund to start at least one enterprise. In the second phase, a loan of a minimum of Rs 25,000 will be availed from banks by SHG members with the government to provide 50% or Rs 12,500 as capital subsidy on return of the loan.

The government also laid out the eligibility criteria which are as follows:

Have a valid and active Aadhaar-seeded savings bank account

Not a defaulter of her SHG, federations, banks, etc

General/OBC/MOBC SHG members having more than three children and SC/ST/Moran/Matak/Tea Garden community members having more than four children will not be eligible - members having two children shall be required to submit a declaration regarding restriction of number of children.

Members having girl child/children who are of school-going age should be admitted to school.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu government launched an exclusive Women's Startup Mission, aiming to boost women's entrepreneurship. The state also allotted Rs 7,000 crore in the state budget to roll out a Rs 1,000 monthly cash allowance for eligible women homemakers. Highlighting the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan emphasised the mission's role in providing comprehensive support.

Similarly, NSRCEL, the incubation arm of IIM Bangalore (IIM-B), and the Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (KSRLPS) partnered in 2023 to support and scale women-owned non-farm businesses in rural Karnataka through the Swavalambane programme.

The programme was started with an aim to scale existing women-led micro-businesses across Karnataka’s Tier II and III cities by offering them an opportunity to engage with larger markets, become financially sustainable, generate local employment, and help them transform their businesses into successful, scalable, and sustainable ventures.