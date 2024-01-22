Former Miss India Queenie Singh blends passion for entrepreneurship and beauty

Queenie Singh, who was born into a business family, always aspired to run her father’s business one day. However, the trajectory of her life changed when she became Miss India in 1987.

After winning the pageant, Singh pursued modelling full time. While building a successful career as a supermodel, Singh’s interest in jewellery designing also grew with time. She soon found herself returning to her entrepreneurial roots as she started her jewellery business–Jewels by Queenie in 2003.

However, her interest in beauty never waned.

Forging ahead in the entrepreneurial world, Singh has now combined her passion for beauty with her zeal of entrepreneurship through clean skincare brand BiE-Beauty in Everything, which she launched in 2021 with co-founder Dinyar Workingboxwalla, a celebrity aesthetician.

“I have been a part of the beauty industry and have used a plethora of products and that is why I know what we are creating is different,” she tells HerStory.

Dichotomy of life

Queenie Singh (left) and Dinyar Workingboxwalla (right)

Singh completed her graduation in Mathematics from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi and later pursued Masters in Mathematics as she wanted to run her family business.

She reminisces about her mother, who had previously held the title of Miss Delhi and actively participated in pageants.

It was through her mother’s journey that she developed a keen interest in pageantry, beauty, and fashion, inheriting a passion that she says is “embedded in her DNA.”

She recalls seeing a campaign post seeking a fresh face, which prompted her to apply for the contest. Subsequently, her pictures were forwarded to the Miss India pageant organisers.

This marked the beginning of her journey into the world of beauty pageants. After winning the title of Miss India, Singh returned to Delhi to pursue her Master's degree. Balancing academics with her modeling career, she began making strides in both fields.

Singh chose not to pursue a career in the movies, respecting her father's preference for her not to be part of the film industry.

She mentions that she chose not to join her father's company because she wasn't keen on managing a branch office. Her aspiration was to take a more central and leading role in the business.

In 2003, she started her own jewellery business and less than two decades later she ventured into the beauty industry with BiE.

“I am passionate about jewellery, beauty and fashion and that is what I am working towards,” she adds.

She recalls meeting Workingboxwalla before the COVID-19 pandemic when he first discussed the idea of launching a clean skincare brand with her.

Workingboxwalla is a head aesthetician, with 50 years of experience. He is also an Aroma therapist and a Naturopath. Has treated generations of Bollywood, starting from the 1960s with legends like Asha Sachdev, Mumtaz, Lara Dutta and Jacqueline Fernandez.

While Workingboxwalla is responsible only for research and development, Singh drives the brand.

She mentions that, as a woman entrepreneur, she hasn't encountered any specific challenges, noting that the industry she works in is quite accepting. However, she also adds that coming from a business family had prepared her for all the challenges she could face as an entrepreneur.

"While there may be obstacles and setbacks, it's crucial not to be discouraged by them," she says.

Passion for beauty

The brand offers a wide range of products such as cleansers, face wash, moisturisers, face oil, serums, and more. The brand says that the products are free from chemicals such as silicones, phthalates, sulphates, and parabens which are known for being harsh on the skin.

"The products are a blend of scientific formulations and various active ingredients that ensure that our products deliver effective results,” Singh adds.

The brand has launched what it calls India’s first natural sunscreen– Sundaze SPF 35 PA+++–formulated without silicones and oxybenzone, a rarity in India’s current skincare market.

BiE’s products are available on its official website, other online platforms such as Nykaa, Tira, and Amazon as well as offline stores like Shoppers Stop and Health and Glow. The brand projects its revenue to reach 10 crores by the end of this financial year. It also anticipates a minimum annual growth rate of 2.5 times year over year for the next three years.

The product prices range from Rs 500 to Rs 4000. The brand plans to launch a bodyline soon. A few months back, it announced, actor Palak Tiwari as its debut face.