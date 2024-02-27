Tata Motors-led dairy development initiative has empowered more than 1600 women in rural Gujarat

Tata Motors’ collaboration with the Ahmedabad District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited and the Gujarat Dairy Development Board has improved the social and economic conditions of more than 1600 women from the distant regions of Sanand, Gujrat.

Tata Motors said it has helped women dairy farmers improve their dairy output and income by introducing them to the benefits of cooperatives and technology.

The company said it improved infrastructure by introducing automated milk collection systems and bulk milk chilling units, which transformed the lives of over 4,496 cooperative members across 32 villages. In addition to this, it also played an important role in imparting essential training to the community.

“Our mission at Tata Motors transcends beyond the confines of mere project execution. We see ourselves as catalysts for enduring change and growth within the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Vinod Kulkarni, CSR Head at Tata Motors.

He acknowledged that the company's partnership with Ahmedabad District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited and Gujarat Dairy Development Board has played a crucial role in making this initiative a success.

In Sanand, dairy farming is primarily led by women from the Bharwar and Koli Patel communities. They handle the entire dairy farming value chain, from fodder to milk sales. This activity serves as a supplementary income source for the women.

This initiative is said to have ignited a new ‘White Revolution’ in and around Sanand, increasing the income for the beneficiaries. The income is being used by women to provide education to their children. With increased access to healthcare facilities and focus on antenatal care, maternal and child mortality rates have reduced. This has resulted in an improved quality of life for the people of the community, said Tata Motors.

"Tata Motors has been a cornerstone in our community. Their unwavering commitment and cutting-edge technological advancements have not only boosted the local economy but also cultivated a spirit of collaboration," said Hemant B Patel, Ahmedabad District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited.

"This partnership transcends the enhancement of the dairy industry; it actively generates sustainable opportunities for our communities, steering positive economic transformation in the region,” he added.