70% women say poor work-life balance obstacle to career growth: Hero Vired survey

The survey revealed persistent biases women face in the workplace, including a lack of growth opportunities, microaggressions, and pay disparities.

Simran Sharma191 Stories
70% women say poor work-life balance obstacle to career growth: Hero Vired survey

Monday March 11, 2024,

2 min Read

About 70% of women believe that poor work-life balance is the main obstacle that prevents women from advancing in their careers, according to a survey titled ‘Women in Modern Workplaces in India’.

The survey by Hero Vired, an upskilling platform of the Hero Group, revealed the persistent biases faced by women in the workplace, including a lack of growth opportunities, microaggressions, and pay disparities. The report also shed light on the challenges encountered by women returning to work after a career break.

Also, factors such as feeling out of touch with technological advancements, concerns about skill degradation, and difficulties in finding suitable job opportunities are major roadblocks for women to progress in their careers, the report revealed. 

On a positive note, it also found that about 77% of respondents have observed an increase in the representation of women in leadership positions compared to previous years. 

Additionally, 59% believe women in today’s workforce have equal opportunities as men. Moreover, 78% of people believe that having more women in leadership positions contributes to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace culture. 

Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Vired, said, “As we unveil our report, it is evident that though progress has been made, more work must be done to ensure equal opportunities for women in the workplace. There is a need for continued efforts in fostering a supportive environment, addressing biases and providing avenues for professional development.”

Need for upskilling

According to the report, about 55% of the respondents advocated for upskilling programmes for women returning to work after a career break. About 85% of people believe that upskilling can empower women in the modern workplace, and approximately 65% of women are inclined to invest in upskilling and career development.

In the same vein, Munjal also stressed the importance of upskilling opportunities for women wanting to return to the workforce after a career hiatus.

“We recognise the imperative to support their professional journey. In response to this pressing need, we are happy to announce a special tribute to the women workforce through exclusive scholarships being offered this month. This survey is a reminder that slowly but surely women professionals are breaking the proverbial glass ceiling,” he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

