[Exclusive] I knocked my head on many a glass ceiling before breaking through: Zeenat Aman

At 72, Zeenat Aman is defying the myth of ageing and enjoying new-found stardom on social media by connecting to an audience far younger than her.

The Bollywood actor–known for her bold and feisty roles that oozed style and oomph–had a huge fan following of her own in the 70s and 80s. Now, as a social media star, she has found a new voice and purpose.

Today, Aman’s fans traverse different generations. As she revealed in a recent Instagram post, 60% of her followers are between the ages of 25 and 44 years–an audience that has perhaps never seen her in her heyday.

Aman holds fort on Instagram as a star who is not afraid to talk. Whether she’s asking couples to live together before getting married, talking about how her ‘sex symbol’ tag is difficult to shake off, or describing her competitive streak, it’s evident that Aman will tell it the way it is–without the need to please everyone.

“I never thought I would reach so many people on this kind of platform. But it isn’t the same for all. The knife that cuts the apple can also carve a heart. I personally believe such platforms are powerful and can be empowering,” says Aman.

Recently, her Instagram post batting for live-in relationships sparked differing opinions and conversations.

Zeenat Aman

Does she choose the topics she wants to address?

“What else is one to talk about online, if not current and relevant events?” she asks.

Aman doesn’t see herself as someone who can just post pictures of herself or write endless banalities.

“Now that I have taken the decision to be on Instagram, I feel I should represent myself and my views accurately to my audience,” she says.

What’s unique about her presence on Instagram is her lived experiences and opinions.

“If people are looking to follow just a pretty face, then there are far, far prettier, younger, and more tech savvy people than myself,” she says.

Everything about her social media persona and process, she avers, is organic with no planning or research. It’s about being in the moment and what’s right in it.

The actor points out that the content she shares could be related to a current event, an experience she had on set, or the time she spends with her children.

In an age when social media is all about noise, how does she maintain an authentic voice and remain relevant?

It gets easier with age, she says. “You begin to care less and less about what society thinks of you.”

She adds, “I think I am in a unique position to both share and learn from conversations on social media. I knocked my head on many a glass ceiling before being able to break through.

“So, in many ways, as an older woman, single mother, working woman, a survivor and a public figure, I feel very pleased to give a platform to opinions and voices that can promote the idea of diversity, equality, equity, and inclusion.”

Aman wants to carry forward her social media engagement with her followers and is planning AMA (ask me anything) sessions and InstaLives in the future.

“There’s no blueprint to my social media posts, but it mostly involves choosing an image or discussing an idea with Zahaan and Cara (her son and daughter-in-law), writing the caption, and troubling the kids to upload it for me,” she laughs.

Aman is of the view that public figures play a huge role in shaping and guiding conversations–in the living room and on the national stage.

The star spoke to HerStory, in a virtual interaction, on the sidelines of P&G India’s annual #WeSeeEqual Summit, an equality and inclusion summit held in Mumbai.

“A campaign like #WeSeeEqual allows people to challenge their own preconceived notions and explore themes that aren’t spoken about in most families–whether it’s family structure, gender equality, mental health, or equal opportunity. Such conversations empower the community as a whole, and it’s been interesting to know more about the initiative,” she asserts.