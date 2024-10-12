How Jaya Saha became a name to reckon with in talent management

From a young age, Saha was deeply drawn to storytelling in all forms—books, films, and even sports. Her ability to perceive how narratives shape perspectives and influence culture set the foundation for her later career. To her, storytelling was more than just entertainment; it was a way to understand human emotions, societal shifts, and trends.

This fascination led her to seek ways to be part of something that could impact culture on a larger scale.

Saha’s academic background is a blend of journalism, psychology, and English literature—fields she chose out of pure personal interest. Journalism, with its storytelling core, and literature, with its deep exploration of narratives, allowed her to understand the complexities of human interaction and emotions.

“Journalism was intriguing to me and taught me the power of storytelling while literature deepened my understanding of narratives. My family supported my choices, but the direction was something I carved out based on my passion,” says Saha.

Before co-founding Collective Artists Network in 2009, Saha worked at Globosport, a sports and entertainment management company. Her role there gave her hands-on experience in managing talents and organising large-scale events, such as the NBA, which broadened her understanding of the talent management industry and introduced her to the world of entertainment, laying the groundwork for her next big venture.

Collective Artists Network

With Collective Artists Network, Saha’s vision was to create something that didn’t just manage talent but also structured the otherwise fragmented entertainment industry.

“The idea behind Collective Artists Network was to build a comprehensive ecosystem for talents—one that not only manages talents across various fields but also integrates various facets of the entertainment industry and the business world.

“The industry was fragmented and functioned slightly on an ad hoc system without any standarisation. Our goal with the collective was to bring structure in how we functioned across different disciplines within the system and create value for our talents in the long term,” says Saha.

Since its inception, Collective Artists Network has evolved into much more than a talent management agency. It has grown into a media conglomerate with verticals spanning creator tech, content marketing, production, distribution, and even AI-driven solutions.

Acquisitions like Galleri5 and Terribly Tiny Tales have expanded their business into AI-powered marketing solutions and storytelling.

One of the most fascinating aspects of this business is the intersection of creativity and business coupled with technology.

“We are constantly blending the artistic with the analytical and business aspect of things, whether it’s exploring entrepreneurial avenues for our clients or through AI influencers or data-driven content strategies or tech-enabled talent management. The landscape of the business is ever- evolving and it really keeps us on our toes. That’s what makes it so exciting,” she says.

With these vertical expansions, the company has seen substantial revenue growth. Today, the company is a marketplace that connects talents with opportunities at scale, while new revenue streams come from media partnerships, creator marketing, and intellectual property development.

For Saha, the constant challenge, however, has been staying ahead of the rapid pace of change in digital and social media, consumer trends, and engagement rules.

“The entertainment landscape evolves everyday and managing expectations from talents, brands, and consumers requires agility and foresight. At the same time, the intersection of creativity and business

presents exciting opportunities,” she says.

The boom in the Indian market

Indian creators and talents are gaining global traction, and digital platforms are creating new opportunities for creators who may not have come from traditional film or sports backgrounds, believes Saha. For her, the rise of creator-driven platforms and tech-backed decisions in talent management are exciting changes in how the industry functions.

“The next big pop culture icon could come from anywhere, not just sports or films, like in the past. We're seeing a shift towards more tech-driven and data-backed decisions in talent management, creator marketing, and content creation,” she says.

Patience, perseverance, and adaptability are key in an industry driven by creativity and trends, where not every project sees success, and timelines are not always predictable. Building trust, nurturing relationships, and staying resilient has been crucial in sustaining her career and business,” she says

Women in entertainment tech

Despite all these developments, Saha says it is still an uphill climb for women in the entertainment industry, as it has been historically dominated by men.

While gender biases persist, Saha says there are positive shifts happening across the industry.

“More women are stepping into leadership roles, inclusivity is being championed in content creation, and the push for gender equity is gaining momentum,” she says.

Saha believes that the social media boom has opened a world of opportunities to impact the public at large.

“Social media figures have an incredible ability to shape opinions, drive trends, and even lead social change. However, with that power comes responsibility. The key to tapping into this space effectively is authenticity,” she says.

“Audiences today value transparency and connection over polished perfection. Ethically, it’s important for creators to be mindful of the impact they have—whether in promoting brands or ideas—and to ensure they are making positive contributions to their communities. Done right, social media can be a transformative tool for both creators and brands.”

Which is why she says women aspiring to enter the entertainment industry mustn’t shy away from taking risks, building relationships and staying curious, she says.

Saha believes it's essential to be prepared to learn both the business and creative sides of the industry.

“The entertainment industry is fast-paced, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. It’s important to have a clear vision and the resilience to navigate the ups and downs. Be authentic—it's your unique perspective that will set you apart.”