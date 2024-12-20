On December 20, US Ambassador to India Eric M. Garcetti unveiled a new children’s book series aimed at promoting gender-inclusive learning in the country.

Developed through the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Scaling-up Early Reading Intervention initiative and implemented by Room to Read India, the five-book series, written in Hindi, seeks to challenge stereotypes, advance equality, and encourage inclusivity, with a specific focus on gender diversity, according to a statement.

Emphasising the need to promote education of girls in the country, Garcetti said, “As Ambassador to India, I have prioritised girls’ education, recognising it as one of the most transformative investments a society can make. Educating girls not only provides them with knowledge but also unlocks their potential to drive positive change within families, communities, and nations. The books we launch today represent a shared vision of inclusive education that challenges these barriers, fosters empathy, and inspires young girls to succeed.”

Despite strides in improving access to education, significant challenges persist in achieving gender parity in India.

According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, while India has made commendable progress in enrolling girls in primary and secondary education, nearly 3.7 million children remain out of school, a disproportionate number of whom are girls.

Additionally, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 reveals that while enrolment rates for girls aged 11-14 have improved, dropout rates for girls increase sharply at the secondary level due to socio-economic and cultural barriers, including child marriage, safety concerns, and inadequate infrastructure​.