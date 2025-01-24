The journey of women in the workforce has been a complex tapestry– one woven with threads of progress, challenges, and resilience. For centuries, societal norms and cultural expectations have limited women's participation in the labour market. However, in recent decades, there has been a significant shift, with women increasingly asserting their right to work and contributing to economic growth.

The road is far from easy - deep-rooted issues dot it. The burden of domestic labour often falls disproportionately on women, limiting their ability to participate fully in the workforce. In a broader sense, exercising their full agency and potential is also a privileged opportunity. So, while challenging stereotypes is essential, the time is ripe to champion and implement policies that promote gender equity.

To that end, change is afoot. Global activism efforts and impassioned actions led by conscious consumers are shaping positive change in the apparel industry.

Consumers are increasingly demanding ethical and sustainable products, and they are more likely to support companies that prioritise fair labor practices and gender equality. This has put pressure on companies within the fashion industry to adopt more inclusive policies and practices.

As a result, the industry has witnessed a shift towards greater gender equality. Women are increasingly occupying leadership positions, and more companies are implementing initiatives to promote gender diversity and inclusion.

However, there is still much work to be done to achieve true gender equality within the industry.

Championing safe spaces

The first step towards achieving equity is to create a safe and supportive environment for employees, especially female employees. It is only by addressing their unique needs and concerns that we can truly unlock their potential. Like childcare, which is a critical responsibility that falls primarily on the shoulders of women workers, support mechanisms like creches inside factories go a long way. They help address the challenges of working mothers - and even fathers in some cases.

The industry must also emphasise initiatives like anonymous grievance mechanisms that enable employees to voice their concerns without fear of reprisal. By providing a confidential platform, a culture of transparency and accountability is created - a direct result of which is the employee's comfort and safety.

Going a step further, compassion and empathy are essential in addressing these issues. Sensitivity Training, then, becomes doubly important. A commitment to diversity and inclusion extends to fostering a workplace free from discrimination and harassment is the need of the hour, and evidence suggests that regular sensitivity training programs help employees understand and appreciate different perspectives.

It is also important to stress that a safe environment doesn’t only mean physical safety. It also means ensuring the employee's mental well-being. Investing in initiatives that promote mental health and provide counselling services, stress management workshops, and training in healthy coping mechanisms is increasingly critical.

Training for life

In an ever-evolving world, for a manufacturer, upskilling their workforce is akin to staying ahead of the curve. Investing in people adds the significant advantage of having a highly skilled and motivated workforce.

Just look at Gap Inc.’s P.A.C.E. (Personal Advancement and Career Enhancement) Program, which is now part of RISE (Reimagining Industry to Support Equality). It launched in 2007 to provide female garment workers with the skills needed to advance both in their personal lives and the workplace.

As of 2020, the program had trained 500,000 women, who have further gone ahead and positively impacted communities at large through effective communication, problem-solving, time management, general and reproductive health, water sanitation and hygiene, legal and financial literacy, and more.

Speaking specifically of financial literacy, it is no secret that enabling women to manage their finances empowers them to have more agency over their lives. By equipping them with this knowledge and skills, we empower them to make informed decisions and achieve their goals.

In my experience, an increase in confidence and self-esteem, financial awareness, and focus on goal-setting has been observed in the beneficiaries who participate in these programs. It’s safe to say, then, that by providing this knowledge, we help women take control of their financial futures.

It has to be said, however, that tapping into the best unlocking leadership potential is a journey, one that requires compassion from organisations. The industry is on the path to harnessing leadership from every corner of our shop floors.

The key is to continually conduct research and implement systemic changes that create a nurturing culture, one that celebrates transparency, and ownership, facilitates the unlocking of one’s full potential, and rewards leadership at all levels. The time is now to invest in people and reap the rewards of a more equitable, empowered, and engaged workforce.

(Chitra Prasad is Senior General Manager, Organisational Development at Shahi Exports)

