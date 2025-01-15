Farm lessons to FMCG: How Akshali Shah took on India’s dairy industry

Born and raised in Manchar, a small town near Pune, Akshali Shah’s early years were steeped in the simplicity of rural life.

Growing up on Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm, the Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods, learnt invaluable lessons from observing nature, caring for cows, and participating in organic farming. "Spending time with the calves and farmers taught me about trust, sustainability, and the power of community," Shah recalls.

Her father, who strived to bring global dairy practices to India as the Founder of Parag Milk Foods, became an important influence for Shah, and she internalised many important lessons from the relationship and camaraderie he shared with the farmers. This would also go on to inspire the values of her entrepreneurial journey later.

Education and early career

Shah pursued her schooling in Pune before earning an MBA from SP Jain Global, as part of the first steps to preparing to tackle the challenges of the dairy industry. She entered Parag Milk Foods 13 years ago as a management trainee, immersing herself in every aspect of the business.

“I decided early on to join the family business,” says Shah. Her journey began with a desire to modernise the organisation while preserving its legacy. Starting at the ground level, she developed a nuanced understanding of the company’s operations, enabling her to infuse fresh ideas into its framework.

When Shah took on an active leadership role, Parag Milk Foods was primarily a sales-driven company. Her mission, from early on, was to transform it into a marketing powerhouse with a strong consumer focus. "I wanted to infuse the organisation with bold, innovative ideas and create a stronger brand presence," says Shah.

Under her leadership, Parag Milk Foods grew into one of India’s leading private dairy FMCG companies, with a presence in over 20 countries and a diverse portfolio of brands. These include Gowardhan, Go Cheese, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar.

The company’s state-of-the-art facilities in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana embody Shah’s commitment to quality and innovation. From automated milking processes to touch-free packaging, every step reflects a focus on precision and excellence, says Shah.

Addressing market gaps

Shah’s entrepreneurial vision extended beyond dairy basics. Recognising the growing demand for high-protein diets and health-focused products, she led Parag Milk Foods into the health and nutrition space with Avvatar whey protein. "We saw an opportunity to provide innovative protein solutions across the spectrum," she says.

This strategic diversification allowed Parag Milk Foods to evolve into a health and nutrition company, catering to both traditional and modern consumers.

Breaking into a male-dominated industry posed its own challenges for Shah. "Earning trust and credibility as a woman leader was not easy," she shares. She also faced resistance when transitioning the company’s focus from sales to marketing, requiring a significant mindset shift within the organisation.

Another hurdle was maintaining product consistency while driving innovation. "In the dairy industry, trust and tradition are paramount," says Shah, adding that adaptability and a commitment to quality helped her navigate these complexities.

Under Shah’s leadership, the revenue of Parag Milk Foods’ revenue has risen from Rs 20,256 million in 2021–22 to Rs 30,898 million in 2023–24. She owes much of this growth to consistent, consumer-centric strategies and innovative product offerings.

“The strength of our robust infrastructure, advanced food technology, trusted farmer network, and widespread distribution channels has always been our foundation, helping us make a mark in the industry,” she says.

Beyond financial achievements, Shah says she finds the greatest satisfaction in witnessing the positive impact of her work on consumers and farmers. “Seeing farmers benefit from our initiatives and hearing from consumers who trust our products reinforces the value of what we do.”

Message to aspiring women entrepreneurs

Shah believes this is an opportune time for women in entrepreneurship. “With increasing access to resources and supportive policies, women are well-positioned to drive innovation and economic growth,” she asserts. Her role extends beyond her company—she is committed to creating a robust ecosystem that supports women entrepreneurs and helps bridge the gender gap.

“Women aspiring to enter the entrepreneurial world must trust in their abilities and embrace the journey with confidence. Every obstacle is an opportunity to innovate and grow," she says. “I urge women to draw inspiration from their surroundings, break barriers, and redefine norms,” she says.