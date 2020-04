मास्क नहीं है? टेंशन नहीं लेने का, इनसे सीखकर आप खुद घर पर बना लेंगे मास्क, देखें ये वीडियो

Apna Mask Ghar Par Banao😷

Making a face mask at home is simple & easy! All you need is a handkerchief or scarf & 2 elastic bands. This mask keeps you & those around you protected when you step out for essentials.#ApnaDeshApnaMask #COVID19 @ApnaMask @StartupsvsCovid pic.twitter.com/TTFmFjMuXy