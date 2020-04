सभी दोस्तों को मैसेज किया कि 500 रुपये चाहिए, सबने भेजे तो 5100 खुद से मिलाकर कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए दान कर दिए, बड़ी मजेदार है ये कहानी

I messaged few of my friends "bhai 500rs bhej, it's urgent".. and here we are, I managed to collect 27000 by this 😀

Your debt to me is being spent on a bestest possible cause to fight COVID-19, sabhi ka bhut bhut dhanyawad, aur yha se sabki pese wapsi ki umeed khatam hoti h 😆 pic.twitter.com/EwRAWwDejr