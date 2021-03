अपनी बेहतरीन सेवाओं से बुजुर्गों का कुछ इस तरह ‘khyaal’ रख रहा है भारत का यह एजटेक स्टार्टअप

Inspired by our program for seniors, Mrs. Jennifer followed her passion & started her own knitting 🧶 business at the age of 66.

We are extremely proud of her! Check out her online shop 🛒 https://t.co/YGqP5weTuO#SeniorsWhoInspire #KhyaalForElderly #SeniorCitizen #Entrepreneur pic.twitter.com/tEljkZIZJU