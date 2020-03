कोरोना के खिलाफ जारी जंग में 5 सौ करोड़ रुपये दान करेगी पेटीएम, संस्थापक विजय शेखर शर्मा ने दी जानकारी

We at @Paytm are aiming ₹500 crore towards PM CARES Fund.



Not just when you donate on Paytm, we will add up to ₹10 for every payment done using Paytm Wallet/UPI/PaytmBank Debit Card.



As #IndiaFightsCorona, your contributions for #PMCaresFund matters. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 🇮🇳 https://t.co/VLUZ0PNJ1b