TIME मैगजीन के 100 सबसे प्रभावशाली लोगों में शाहीन बाग की 'दादी' बिलकिस ने बनाई जगह

My appeal to the amazing Dadis of #ShaheenBagh & all the fiesty women & people of the sit-in protests across the country & I say this as an ally, In solidarity: Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/zVACyj4caj @Shaheenbaghoff1