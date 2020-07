ऑनलाइन क्लासेस के दौर में जरूरतमंद बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए आगे आए TVF फेम अभिनेता जितेंद्र कुमार

View this post on Instagram

More than 27 crore school children in India are affected by school closures due to the pandemic. More than 70% of them don't have access to the internet. Har bachhe ka haq hai education. #HarGharSchool initiative ko support karein aur iss pandemic mein bachhon ki padhai-likhai rukne na dein! Hope you donate to this cause. Donation link in the #bio.