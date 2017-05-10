Engineering ~ A right career path for tech enthusiasts

Engineering is for tech enthusiasts who are interested in its various disciplines. Choosing the best institute in Punjab is key for students in this region.

By ankit khanna
10th May 2017
If you have an avid interest in the field of technology, then engineering might be the right career path for you to choose. We are living in an age that is run by technology and technological advancements. The progress that we have seen science make in the last two decades has been at an extremely rapid and unthinkable pace. All this is due to engineers that followed their passions and developed inventions that have made our present possible. So, in order to ensure this progress for the future as well, we need to keep on producing new engineering talents by harnessing the potential of budding tech enthusiasts. As there are many best b.tech colleges in Punjab & Engineering has many disciplines that have something to offer to everyone who has a keen interest one form of technology or another. The following are some of the most popular fields of study in engineering -

1. Computer Science and IT

If you are interested in computers and software development than computer engineering degree would be the perfect path for you to choose. This degree will prepare for a bright future in the ever-expanding IT sector in India and abroad.

2. Civil Engineering

The oldest forms of engineering, it deals with construction and planning of various physical structures like bridges, roads, canals, dams and buildings. A civil engineer plays a vital role in developing the infrastructure of a country.

3. Mechanical Engineering

Mechanical engineering deals with the designing, usage, and maintenance of machinery. A mechanical engineer is someone who has passion about working with machines, understanding what makes them work and optimizing their usage. This engineer has great demand in the manufacturing industry and automobile industry.

4. Chemical Engineering

A chemical engineer applies knowledge of physical sciences like chemistry and physics to work with industrial chemicals that are used in the production of various materials and products. These engineers are also responsible for managing chemical plants of various companies as well as the government.

5. Electronic Engineering

Electronic engineers develop electronic components that are used in the manufacturing of various electronic appliances and devices. Components like circuits, microprocessors, micro-chips, system controllers and others like these are designed and developed by electronic engineers.

6. Electrical Engineering

An electrical engineer studies the field of electricity and electromagnetism. They deal with a similar type of project and work that electronic engineers do but the scope of electrical engineering is wider and expands to various other sectors like telecommunication, consumer electronics, power generation and managing power plants and more.

Above were just some of the most popular fields of engineering study in India. However, there are over 40 types of engineering courses that are available across the globe that cover various other disciplines like architecture, structural engineering, bio-engineering etc. In Punjab, the number engineering aspirants grow every year exponentially. To meet these demands, there are a number of m.tech colleges in Punjab have opened.

To ensure a bright career in any of these engineering fields, it is important for students to take the correct first step. With growing competition between students choosing the best institute in Punjab in critical for students to have an edge over their peers. No matter which type of technology you are interested in, an engineering degree will help you realize your dreams and aspirations in that sector.

