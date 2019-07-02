Web designing is an innovative task to do, which demands constant improvements from a web designer. Thus a web designer needs to be more creative to give exceptional outcome. Web designing blogs help a web designer to learn about new tools, provides tutorials, news, guidance for a freebie and much more such information. Thanks to these blogs, web designers can maintain creativity and sharpen their skills. Thus guidance from web designing blogs is necessary to enhance your business.





10 Best Web Designing Blogs

There are various web designing blogs available and going through each can be time-consuming and confusing. Thus to overcome this issue, we have shortlisted 10 web designing blogs which can help you to grow your business through web designing.





10 Shortlisted Web Design Blogs Are:





1. Smashing Magazine

Smashing Magazine is among the most reliable medium to follow. It was founded in September 2006, and since then it is providing various practical articles which are useful to web designers and developers. Smashing magazine has everything from coding, designs, graphics, UX design, word press and other such features are available and also, guides about things which will work or fail in real projects.





Smashing Magazine

2. Codrops

As websites are bringing a revolution with each rising sun, Codrops adds it 2 cents about web design from basic structure to the most complex effects. Codrops incorporates the latest web tutorials, techniques and new possibilities about web designing. Codrops provides applicable, encouraging and fresh stuff without any cost. Thus Codrops is perfect for web designing blogs.





Codrops









3. Awwwards

Awwwards is the unique web designing content across the globe. Awwwards, as a web designing blog, values the efforts of the web developer and designers worldwide. Awwwards is the junction of motivation, knowledge, connections and experiences. It also consists of a feature known as “sites of the day,” which displays the great work done by different people and hence provides the volcano of inspiration.





Awwwards





4. WebdesignTuts+

Continuous learning and improvement are necessary if the plan is to achieve your goal with web designing. Tuts+ provides various WordPress themes, different tutorials according to the topics and throws light on introducing CSS part in your website. Thus web design tuts+ has extensive information and skills to learn through and excel in web designing.





WebdesignTuts+





5. Web designer depot

Web designer depot is a place where you can find all the solution and guidance related to web designing. Their blogs and newsletters provide an excellent guideline on design, experience, about freelancing, how to work with clients and much such exceptional stuff right into your inbox. Thus web designers can gain a lot from Web designer depot just by surfing itself.





Web Designer Depot

6. Hongkiat

One of the most popular web designing blogs is surely Hongkiat. One can find any topic’s blog there written efficiently. Whether it is about UX, HTML or design philosophy and other such issues, Hongkiat can never break your trust. Also, it has a feature which enables the viewpoints from various contributors. Hence, more than a decade Hongkiat continuous to remain as a significant medium for web designing blogs.





Hongkiat





7. Designrfix

Designrfix is the best web designing blog for every individual. Designrfix is for everyone whether an individual is a newbie, professionals or in-between ones. It has different blogs to guide you and impact you with some of the best content. Designrfix provides information and knowledge by adding a human hint. Designrfix has something for each reader and this is the best part.





Designrfix

8. CSS Tricks

CSS-Tricks launching and establishment were in 2007 by Chris Coyier. CSS Tricks earlier published content about CSS. But the current scenario is different; today, it includes everything related to web designing and web development. So, CSS-Tricks is undoubtedly a massive pool of web designing blogs which can benefit the web designers at most.





CSS Tricks

9. Speckyboy

The funky named web designing blog site - Speckyboy is a high-quality content resource serving more than a decade. It has various blogs and content from topics such as mobile design tips, UX designs, graphic designs, trends, freelancing advice and many more creative topics to learn about to give exceptional results.





Speckyboy





10. Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq is the best place to get your answers and gain knowledge about web designing. The only web designing blog site which continuously keeps on adding content in different categories as well as updates the site multiple times in the day. Thus one can expect fresh and varied content from Creative Bloq and make the maximum out of it.





Creative Bloq





Final take -

The blogs, as mentioned above, can help you polish your skills as web designers in India to achieve their highest goals. Hence, web design blogs are beneficial for both web designer and the web design company to propel their business in a new direction.





If you want to get your website designed using the latest designing concepts described in the above web designing blogs, contact the web designers of OpenXcell.