OpenXcell is CMMI Level 3 Mobile App Development & Software Development Company in USA & India, established in 2008. Currently, we are the team of more than 200 software engineers, technology consultants and creative designers. Along with software development, we are the pioneers in mobile app development, real-time systems, bot development and IOTs.





We are focused on delivering high-performance and scalable software products to different industries. We have experience of developing and maintaining successful software products, eCommerce portals, marketplaces, social networks, real-time business analytics and composite sync and integrations.





Along with delivering the successful software product, we have experience of building our SaaS-based products:





Orderhive – Multichannel inventory management system





Developing, supporting and marketing our product, provided us with a lot of exposure and learning of how to make software product successful.





OpenXcell has won ” Best software development firm ” award from GESIA in 2014 and 2015.