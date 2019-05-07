3 SEO Myths That Won't Go Away

In every facet of digital marketing, there are always going to be myths that take on a life of their own and begin to become folklore amongst professionals. Search engine optimisation is perhaps the most susceptible to the perpetuation of myths. There are certain SEO myths that despite being disproven time and time again never seem to die. They take on a life of their own and continued to spread around the SEO community as people draw conclusions from correlations.

In this article, we're going to look at some of those SEO myths that continue to circulate around the community years after they have been disproven.

Myth 1: Content is Always the Answer

Yes, it's true, content forms the backbone of most SEO campaigns. The fact is you can't have a successful SEO campaign without implementing effective content marketing. While there is no SEO professional worth their seat at the dinner table who will argue about the importance of content in SEO, it is completely untrue to say that an SEO campaign will be inherently successful if it has effective content.

Think of content and SEO as conjoined twins. You can't have one without the other. Content without research ineffective technical implementation is not going to yield positive results for an SEO campaign. In 2019, content with technical emphasis is the key to search engine visibility.

Myth 2: Website Speed isn't Important

Google has previously stated that site speed is one of the signals used in the algorithm to rank pages. More specifically, Google is measuring time to the first byte as when it considers page speed. In 2019, website speed is a critical component of an effective and well-optimised website.

In addition to providing a poor user experience, slow page speed also means that search engines can crawl far fewer pages using their allocated crawl budget which negatively affects the indexation rates of websites.

3: Links Are Not Important for SEO

There seems to be a new article every few months from A reputable SEO source stating that links are no longer an important part of the Google search ranking algorithm. As of 2019, links still play an extremely important role in the way that Google understands the value of websites and content.

Even if you have the best content in the world, if you don't have any backlinks to back up the validity and value of your content, Google is not going to rank you higher than those who do. Links and content are closely correlated with high rankings. Even the best content needs links to back it up. This doesn't mean that you should go out and seek any link that you can find, it's important to remember that good links require relevancy and authority within your niche. If you haven’t worked on link building before, working with search engine optimisation professionals such as Safari Digital in Hobart can be a great way to get your SEO efforts off on the right foot. Working with a reputable agency will help you build a framework that you can transfer across your site.

Conclusion

It can be difficult to discern what is true and what is untrue in the world of search engine optimization. The most important thing to do is to clearly understand what you are doing before you implement changes that could affect your website or the website of a client. If you're unsure about something that you have read it's always best to get a diverse range of opinions from different heavyweights within the industry.