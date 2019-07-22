A GST Basic Booklet: Keep Calm AND Listen To GST Full Form

GST Registration





Many a time I was asked what GST is, What is the full form of GST





So, I decided to write all about the GST





Considering the topic: as --





GST Full Form || GST Translation





GST -- full form: Goods and Services Tax.





Before knowing more about the Goods and Services Tax, let's try to understand how tax in India works.





Needless to say, the government of any country requires money for its functioning and the tax for the government is a great source of revenue. Thus this is how the tax which is collected is spent by the government on the public of the corresponding country.





Well, taxes are broadly classified into 2 types: the first is





Direct tax and the other one is;

Indirect tax.





Let’s provide them with a quick overview…





Direct Tax: Direct tax is the income of a person. The amount of tax payable is different on the income earned by the individual from different sources such as salaries, house rent, income, so the more you earn, the more you give to the government.





Indirect Tax: Indirect tax is not levied, instead, it is levied on goods and services, which in turn increase MRP's goods and services. Contrary to direct taxes, the indirect tax should be borne by the end customer, rich and poor equally. There are many indirect taxes. Some of them are planted by the Central Government, while some are imposed on the indirect tax system by the state government as a very complex system.





In order to simplify the indirect tax system, GST has been introduced to change many indirect taxes by the state and central governments.





GST has changed about 17 of the current state and central indirect taxes (more coming in the future) such as central excise, additional customs duty, VAT, entertainment tax, service tax etc.





This is called Goods and Services.





GST Translation: Meaning || Conversion Of GST In 14 Indian Languages





I think peoples are unusual of this GST Translation…!!!





However, I make a deal with you, no one can answer GST meaning in their own languages.





And I also bet, they must be knowing the GST and its full form in English.





So, today we will also elaborate the mystery and will make you aware of the GST in your own language.





Crawling back to the GST translation, here we go…





GST meaning: English - Goods and Services Tax GST meaning: Hindi - वस्तु एवं सेवा कर GST meaning: Punjabi - ਗੁਡਸ ਐਂਡ ਸਰਵਿਸਿਜ਼ ਟੈਕਸ GST meaning: Urdu - سامان اور خدمات ٹیکس GST meaning: Gujarathi - સામાન અને સેવાઓ કર GST meaning: Marathi - वस्तू आणि सेवा कर GST meaning: Bengali - পণ্য ও পরিষেবা কর GST meaning: Nepali - सामान र सेवा कर GST meaning: Kannada - ಸರಕು ಮತ್ತು ಸೇ ವಾ ತೆರಿಗೆ GST meaning: Tamil - பொருட்கள் மற்றும் சேவைகள் வரி GST meaning: Telugu - వస్తువులు మరియు సేవల పన్ను GST meaning: Malayalam - വസ്തുക്കളും സേവന നികുതിയും GST meaning: Sindhi - سامان ۽ خدمتون ٽيڪس GST meaning: Arabic - ضريبة السلع والخدمات





Closing

End of the blog post!





And the conclusion says that GST is something which is common to everyone but is not used in common by everyone.





Often, everyone knows about this but no one is to consider it. They can name it but they can’t explain it. So, to make them come out of this all we explained the whole in detail.





