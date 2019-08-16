5 Challenges for Corporations in Search Marketing

Large companies are facing quite different challenges in search marketing than SMEs or start-ups. It's important to work across departments across departments to avoid keyword cannibalization and conserve budgets. But also missing expertise and personnel, the organization of the measures as well as the common work with an agency turn out to be stumbling blocks.





First: Orchestration in Search Marketing





In search marketing, successes no longer depend on the quality of search engine optimization and content. The issue of cooperation is all the more emphatic. The departments and departments must actively cooperate with each other in order to make the process and workflow - and hence the time-to-market - as short as possible.





In search marketing wins not the "big" against the "little one" but the "fast" against the "slow". Anyone who gets tangled up in clearance and budget processes loses valuable time and lands behind other competitors. Therefore, the main focus remains on creating an awareness of search marketing throughout the entire Group.





It is also important to clearly distinguish the advantages of search engine optimization compared to search engine advertising. SEO has a sustainable and long-term effect. With SEA, however, can achieve very short-term success, as a campaign of campaigns is possible at any time.





Ideally, the measures complement each other in both areas. Because in search marketing it's the same as in the orchestra: the successful performance does not depend on the first violinist, but on the entire orchestra, which is conducted by the conductor.





Second: Lack of know-how and recruitment





Another challenge for corporations is the lack of expertise in search marketing. The market for qualified employees in this field is fiercely contested in Germany. Because there are only a handful of universities in this country that offer an e-commerce degree program.





This shortage results in the chronic overload that search marketing employees in large companies often suffer. In addition to their daily work, they usually do not have enough time to continue their education and to familiarize themselves with the latest trends.





In addition, there is no opportunity to test or measure specific tools and techniques. One consequence of this is a knowledge vacuum about certain things, frameworks, tools and processes. What you do not know, you also can not know that it is missing or what important role it can play.





Third : Distributed content on different domains





Many corporations not only operate a domain, but for example a top-level domain with .de and one with .com. One is aimed at the end user, the other at the press, investors or the general public. The railway treats the topic "high-speed network" on the domain deutschebahn.com more generally through general explanations and a future outlook.





The page bahn.de On the other hand, the topic breaks down specifically to the needs of the travelers. This can lead to keyword cannibalization. For how is the search engine to know which page should rank for a non-specific term such as "high-speed network"?





This leads to a conflict of objectives between press and public relations and marketing and sales. Both sections are likely to optimize their page for the same or similar keywords to achieve the best ranking. At this point, it is important to develop a coordinated behavior for all stakeholders and players in terms of visibility for keywords in the search engines.





Forth: Organization of the measures in an editorial plan





The visibility in the search engines on specific topics is dynamic and varies over time. Therefore, a rigid editorial plan is not effective. In addition to the editorial plans of each area and department, there should be a cross-cutting, weekly plan. It contains information about content, campaigns, and targeted keyword positions.





This is the only way to integrate SEO and SEA with all cross-platform and cross-domain communication and marketing activities. To do this, all stakeholders and players must be involved. These include, among others, PR, sales and legal department (see figure).





An editorial plan is particularly useful for groups with a large organizational structure, especially in project-related search marketing activities such as the renaming of products or services. This plan should not only include deadlines and dates for content creation, but also the following:





Topic & Focus: Is the topic new (first post) or has it been discussed earlier (when / with which focus)? [Communication] goal: informational, transnational / sales oriented Format of the article: text image, moving image, guest post etc. Channel: Where does the article appear? Seeding: On which platforms is the article mentioned? Accompanying measures / campaigns: SEA, SEO, Display etc. Backlinks Categories & Keywords





Fifth: Collaboration with an agency





If a company can only partially or not afford its own search marketing activities, specialized agencies will continue to help. When choosing a suitable partner, a large company should pay attention to several points.





Certificates and awards show that independent bodies recognize the work of the provider. It is important to research whether the certificates really exist and how meaningful they are. Other points are communication and processes. These include the determination of key figures in advance, regular reporting and meetings.





These serve as a basis for further measures. At the beginning of a collaboration, a kick-off workshop should be held, in which companies and agencies come together and develop a common strategy. It should also be clear from the beginning which services are provided exactly, otherwise there is usually a rude awakening. The Federal Association of Digital Economy (BVDW) has one on this topic Created guide that gives recommendations for finding a suitable agency.