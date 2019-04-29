11 New Web Development Technologies in 2019





The data of the progressive web world has turned out to be stunning, as there are more than 1.8 billion websites and below 200 million active websites thus far.





Additionally, an uncountable number of new websites make the competition robust beyond our mind.





To get own business websites noticed in such a strongly competitive digital space, you must befriend new trends in web development.





As a web development company, not only you find latest web technologies necessary, but also more helpful, which help you in developing a website worthy of global attention.









After having a tedious brainstorming, some web development trends for 2019 and 2020 appear before us.









Use of Chatbots





If you adopt a Chatbot, then it will enhance your online support by providing more convenience to your customers.





According to the NewVoiceMedia research report, companies bear the loss of nearly $62 million every year because of inconvenient customer services in the USA.





Chatbots are widely-trusted to satisfy customer support needs very well. Additionally, you will also be benefitted by the 24/7 service.





Doing so, you can save the salary of a full-time online customer service representative and spend that on something feasible.









2. Blockchain





Bitcoins made the year 2018 its popularity year by attaining immense fame this year. And, blockchain is also following the same way. This technology can bring about revolutionary changes in the web industry.





Blockchain technology provides online transaction with high security. It doesn’t need intermediaries. This promising technology utilizes standard data storage to allow users to store data in different locations globally.





Blockchain makes much easier for banks and financial organizations to keep their customers’ data secure by means of algorithms.





Thus, the BFSI sector will adopt this technology for their system betterment in the future. Blockchain comes as one of the most secure web technology trends in the coming years.









3. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning









You must be familiar with the fact that chatbots perform tasks on the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.





Many experts believe that the combination of machine learning and chatbots will have a bright future in the web world.





All over the world, well-established names like Google, Facebook, and Twitter spend a heavy amount on AI and machine learning.





In the future, a web developer may need to adopt features and functionality powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). it is estimated that revolutionary changes will happen in the field of web development.





Besides these above-mentioned well-known trends, other concepts like Google Map integration, real-time web applications, image sharing, minimalist design, image-related improvement will thrive in the future.





Modern website development frameworks like Angular.JS and Node.JS are very advanced JavaScript frameworks that make possible for a web developer to build advanced websites and apps. This is the most recommended web developer technology for an advance website.









4. Thriving push notifications





The way in mobile apps, a website having push notifications can take you to a large number of viewers. Moreover, you can also take advantage of this in the online marketing form.





Push notifications are found to be the most influential services to grab the attention of visitors and customers.





However, you must avoid overusing them. They allow you to inform customers about tempting discounts, their beneficial activities, and many more.









5. AMP prevails





Ever since Google found mobile-friendly websites more important, the responsive web design method became mainstream.it appears to be a promising trend in web design





According to the report from Adobe in February 2017, Accelerated Mobile Pages or AMP contributed to 7% of all web traffic for the best publishers of the US.





AMP is built to make the whole performance of web ads and content much better when working on website speed and user experience.





Its smooth way of working has made it people’s favourite. It promises its own intact place and reputation in the long run.





















6. Promising RAIL concept





Response Animation Idle Load (RAIL) designing concept is expected to be in demand in the future. The concept is related to a much faster load time (less than one second) and the outstanding website performance.





Its main concern is convenient and pleasant user experience. As per Smashing Magazine, RAIL divides UX into drag, tap, scroll, and so on actions and gives performance goals with a useful structure for the better performance.





In a nutshell, the RAIL concept is valuable for a web designer following the user-centric method.









7. Static website





It is widely known that dynamic websites are dominating static websites. However, static websites have not lost their importance as thought to be.









We find rising growth in the website numbers these days, a website having a quick load time promises the intact success.





A static website can fulfil such purposes and give an economical choice to businessmen. However, web design must be interesting for customers. This trend in web design will have a golden future.













8. Browser extensions





Google Chrome extensions have become most people’s favourite today. However, some people deem browser extensions harming their privacy.





Some people do so because such extensions are capable of reading users’ online activities using various permissions.





If you plan to adopt the most helpful extension, don’t forget the importance of privacy safety.









9. Motion UI





This era’s users want all easily usable and understandable. Pick Motion UI, which is able to differentiate the design even having a minimalistic website with a helpful and beautiful interface.





The only thing is required is thorough research and strict implementation to achieve good results in increasing the conversion rate on the website.





Motion UI includes hovers, animated charts, beautiful headers, and background animations. Your website will come out as something striking by means of Motion UI.

This is a bit of complex technology and thus you should take the help of best web development company for this to give it a good and smooth user experience.









10. Internet of things (IoT)





According to Statista, there are going to be around 31 million connected devices in 2020. This unbelievable rise in the number of IoT devices will also lay effect on the web development process.





It happens because enterprises have the tendency to control these devices via a laptop or desktop.





If you want to be famous for better customer services or general public services, adoption of devices with the website is extremely important.





Although only a small number of websites have an IoT integration, it is worth-mentioning that it promises thriving in the coming days. It is because connected device numbers will rise bit by bit.









11. Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)





Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies sound promising in the future due to the capability of changing the interaction way with websites.





Highly-trusted and reputed companies like Samsung, Google, and Microsoft are spending a handsome amount over these technologies.





You can immerse your users in the virtual world by means of Virtual Reality technology.





On the other side, Augmented Reality (AR) shows the sight of a virtual world in this real world along with making the user experience much better.





Both AR and VR have crossed the limits of mobile apps. It is estimated about their collective market size to be of around USD $215 billion by 2021.









The following are bonus points:

Latest Web Development Technologies









12. Emergence of progressive web app (PWA)





If it’s about the best of mobile sites and native apps by leveraging the latest technology trends, Progressive Web Apps (PWA) immediately strike our mind.





Being on the Internet evolution and use of HTML 5. PWAs allow you to provide the same functionality and faultless user experience to a native app.





After the introduction of PWA by the eCommerce giant Flipkart, a rise of 70% is found in conversations. It must be sufficient to estimate the value of PWA in the online business.









13. Single page application (SPA)





The finest examples of Single page application (SPA) are Gmail, Github, and Facebook. An SPA removes the need for reloading the web page while being in use by loading all the content via JavaScript.





SPAs work internally in the browser and show natural behaviour. Users find it convenient due to not having extra waiting time.





Furthermore, SPAs directly provide the web pages in the browser of the user.

















